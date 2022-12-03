Meet the 2022 Madison-area football award winners and All-Area team

Another fall of high school football in the area was punctuated by strong individual and team play.

The Waunakee, Sun Prairie East and Lodi football teams led the way for Madison-area schools in the WIAA postseason.

All three teams advanced to Level Three of the playoffs — Waunakee in Division 1, Sun Prairie East in Division 2 and Lodi in Division 4.

Here is this season's All-Area football team for schools in the Madison coverage area.

Player of the year

Jerry Kaminski Sun Prairie East's Jerry Kaminski stands in the pocket waiting to pass during a Badger Large Conference game against Waunakee on Sept. 2.

Jerry Kaminski, sr., Sun Prairie East — Kaminski was named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School All-State football team and was the Large School offensive player of the year.

He was a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger Large Conference and was the offensive player of the year in the league. He also was named the Dave Krieg award winner by WisSports.net, as the most outstanding senior quarterback.

Kaminski, who’s verbally committed to North Dakota, completed 61.9% of his passes (179-for-289) for 2,785 yards and 40 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Sun Prairie East finished second in the Badger Large, one game behind Waunakee. The second-seeded Cardinals (9-3) defeated seventh-seeded Oregon 46-6 in the opening round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, then topped third-seeded DeForest 56-21 in the second round prior to dropping a 27-6 decision to top-seeded and eventual state champion Wales Kettle Moraine in Level Three.

Kaminski — whose father, Brian, coached the Cardinals — also was a first-team WFCA All-State selection as a junior when he helped lead Sun Prairie (before it split into two high schools) to a Division 1 state title game appearance.

Coach of the year

Waunakee coach Pat Rice Pat Rice guided Waunakee to an 11-1 record.

Pat Rice, Waunakee — Rice led the Warriors to the Badger Large Conference championship and an undefeated regular-season record, the No. 1 ranking in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll and the top ranking in The Associated Press Large School poll. Rice was named Badger Large coach of the year.

The Warriors wound up in Division 1 in the WIAA playoffs and received a top seed.

Waunakee defeated eighth-seeded Sheboygan North 39-14, then topped fifth-seeded Middleton 21-14 in the second round prior to dropping a 31-16 decision to eventual state champion Kimberly 31-16 in Level Three. That loss snapped a 31-game winning streak for Waunakee, which finished 11-1.

All-Area football team

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Jerry Kaminski, sr., Sun Prairie East.

Running backs — Cortez LeGrant, sr., Sun Prairie East; Bryce Falk, jr., Middleton.

Wide receivers — Jonathan VandeWalle, sr., Sun Prairie East; David Emerich, jr., Waunakee.

Tight end – Rob Booker II, jr., Waunakee.

Offensive linemen — Gus Allen, sr., Waunakee; Griffin Empey, sr., Stoughton; Logan Gross, jr., Sun Prairie East; Austin Leibfried, jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Kristian Peterson, jr., Middleton.

All-purpose — Landon Ellestad, jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

Defense

Defensive linemen — Cayden Ellis, sr., Waunakee; Nolan Olson, sr., Sun Prairie East.

Defensive ends — Wade Bryan, jr., Waunakee; Drake Badger, sr., Verona.

Inside/outside linebackers — Tommy Raemisch, sr., Waunakee; Eli Krantz, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Gus Wenning, sr., Middleton; Sam Hogland, jr., Waunakee.

Defensive backs — Carter Morrison, jr., DeForest; Henry “Tre” Poteat, so., Verona; Dadon Gillen, sr., McFarland.

Kicking specialist — Sam Klestinski, sr., Madison Edgewood.

Honorable mention

Offense

Mason Keyes, sr., QB, DeForest; Garett Lenzendorf, sr., QB, Waunakee; Jackson Mefford, sr., OL, Middleton; Keats Dyslin, sr., OL, McFarland; Ian Phebus, sr., OL, Waunakee; Alton Williams, jr., OL, Sun Prairie East; Henry Koeppen, jr., OL, Lodi; Gavin Hablewitz, jr., RB, Monona Grove; Trenton Owens, jr., RB, Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Mark Haering, sr., TE/FB, Madison Edgewood; Joe Mueller, sr., TE, Madison Memorial; Trevor Schulz, sr., K/P, Sun Prairie East.

Defense

Griffin Empey, sr., DL, Stoughton; Dominic Frost, jr., DL, Middleton; Nolan Vils, sr., DL, Sauk Prairie; Joe Mueller, sr., DE, Madison Memorial; Mason Armstrong, sr., LB, Verona; Paul Morris, sr., LB, McFarland; Jack Madigan, sr., LB, Middleton; Nick Esser, sr., LB, Madison Memorial; Sam Pilof, jr., LB, Middleton; Shea DuCharme, sr., DB, Waunakee; Brady Shanahan, sr., DB, Sun Prairie East; Ethan Tranel, sr., P/K/DB, Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.