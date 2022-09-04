Meet Sun Prairie East's Brady Shanahan in this week's high school sports spotlight

The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our second high school sports spotlight is Brady Shanahan of Sun Prairie East.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at
wsjsports@madison.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected. Brady Shanahan, Sr., Sun Prairie East Sport: Football, free safety. By the numbers: 38 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 Defensive Touchdown from 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Favorite athletic memory: My favorite athletic memory would have to be my first varsity tackle last year. It was a moment I had worked really hard over the years and to finally have made my first play was an amazing feeling. Favorite class: Economics. Favorite place to compete on the road: Middleton was always fun to play at each year because of the rivalry energy that surrounded the game. The fans were always into the game and constantly making noise, which made it a super fun environment to play in. Quotable: “He is the leader of our defense. He’s someone who has taken on a leadership role since the end of last season. He is someone who we count on to get us into the correct calls. He is a coach on the field,” Sun Prairie East coach Brian Kaminski said.
Photos: Sun Prairie East defeats Monona Grove 55-0
Sun Prairie East’s Cortez LeGrant (23) is tackled by Monona Grove’s Gavin Hablewitz (6) in the second quarter of a game at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Sun Prairie East’s Jonathan Vande Walle (13) scores a touch down against Monona Grove’s Cole Inda (21) in the first quarter of a game at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Brandy Salderon, of Sun Prairie, with her goddaughter, Lily Opsahl, 1, sings the national anthem at the start of the Sun Prairie East and Monona Grove football game at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Sun Prairie East’s Cortez LeGrant (23) is tackled by Monona Grove’s Evan Ellefson (17) in the second quarter of a game at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Sun Prairie East fans cheer on their team during a game against Monona Grove at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Monona Grove’s Cal Woerth (16) is tackled by Sun Prairie East’s Jack Watkins (15) in the first quarter of a game at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Monona Grove’s Brady Voss (5) is sacked by Sun Prairie East’s Davis Whetten (7) in the second quarter of a game at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Sun Prairie East’s Cortez LeGrant (23) celebrates his touch down with teammate Corey Sammer (66) in the second quarter of a game against Monona Grove at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Sun Prairie East’s Jerry Kaminski (1) throws a pass in the second quarter of a game against Monona Grove at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Sun Prairie East’s Cortez LeGrant runs to score a touch down against Monona Grove in the second quarter of a game at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Monona Grove’s Brady Voss (5) prepares to throw a pass in the second quarter of a game against Sun Prairie East at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Sun Prairie East’s Jerry Kaminski (1) throws a pass in the second quarter of a game against Monona Grove at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Monona Grove’s Dalton Card (50) and Adam Shebani (66) go for the ball that was fumbled by Sun Prairie East in the first quarter of a game at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Monona Grove fans cheer on their team during a game against Sun Prairie East at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Sun Prairie East’s Connor Stauff (3) is tackled by Monona Grove’s Max Weise (4) in the first quarter of a game at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!