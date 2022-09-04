Meet Sun Prairie East's Brady Shanahan in this week's high school sports spotlight

The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our second high school sports spotlight is Brady Shanahan of Sun Prairie East.

Brady Shanahan, Sr., Sun Prairie East

Sport: Football, free safety.

By the numbers: 38 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 Defensive Touchdown from 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Favorite athletic memory: My favorite athletic memory would have to be my first varsity tackle last year. It was a moment I had worked really hard over the years and to finally have made my first play was an amazing feeling.

Favorite class: Economics.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Middleton was always fun to play at each year because of the rivalry energy that surrounded the game. The fans were always into the game and constantly making noise, which made it a super fun environment to play in.

Quotable: “He is the leader of our defense. He’s someone who has taken on a leadership role since the end of last season. He is someone who we count on to get us into the correct calls. He is a coach on the field,” Sun Prairie East coach Brian Kaminski said.