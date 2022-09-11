 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS | SPOTLIGHT

Meet Madison Edgewood's Ben Hanson in this week's high school sports spotlight

The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our third high school sports spotlight is Ben Hanson of Madison Edgewood.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Ben Hanson, Sr., Madison Edgewood

Sport: Football.

By the numbers: Six total touchdowns in one game (five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown for Hanson against Prairie du Chien Aug. 26).

Favorite athletic memory: Beating Monroe for the Rock Valley Conference championship, and going 11-0.

Favorite class: Physics of Light and Electromagnetism (teacher: Robert Young).

Favorite place to compete on the road: Nothing is going to beat the electricity of Breese Stevens Field at night with the city skyline, but if I had to pick one I am going to say Columbus. I have never played on the Columbus field, however. It should shape up for one of the best games of the year. It has a partial baseball diamond on the visiting sideline, it is a small-town, ground-and-pound football team, and we know it will be loud. We cannot wait to go show what Edgewood football is all about.

Quotable: “Ben has had a tremendous offseason preparing his body and abilities to take over at QB for us,” Edgewood football coach Jesse Norris said. “He has a great work ethic and passion to lead. I'm excited to see his continued growth as we get into the thick of our season and be challenged each week!”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

