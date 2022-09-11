Meet Madison Edgewood's Ben Hanson in this week's high school sports spotlight

The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our third high school sports spotlight is Ben Hanson of Madison Edgewood.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Ben Hanson, Sr., Madison Edgewood

Sport: Football.

By the numbers: Six total touchdowns in one game (five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown for Hanson against Prairie du Chien Aug. 26).

Favorite athletic memory: Beating Monroe for the Rock Valley Conference championship, and going 11-0.

Favorite class: Physics of Light and Electromagnetism (teacher: Robert Young).

Favorite place to compete on the road: Nothing is going to beat the electricity of Breese Stevens Field at night with the city skyline, but if I had to pick one I am going to say Columbus. I have never played on the Columbus field, however. It should shape up for one of the best games of the year. It has a partial baseball diamond on the visiting sideline, it is a small-town, ground-and-pound football team, and we know it will be loud. We cannot wait to go show what Edgewood football is all about.

Quotable: “Ben has had a tremendous offseason preparing his body and abilities to take over at QB for us,” Edgewood football coach Jesse Norris said. “He has a great work ethic and passion to lead. I'm excited to see his continued growth as we get into the thick of our season and be challenged each week!”