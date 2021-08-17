Meet Bryce Frank: Multi-talented running back, swarming linebacker and do-everything weapon for Marshall

Marshall senior Bryce Frank is a football renaissance man.
Coming hot on the heels of a junior season when he started at running back, strong safety, kicker, punter, kick returner and punt returner, the reigning Eastern Suburban Conference Offensive Player of the Year is ready to return to the field.
“The only time I came out last season was if I asked for a break,” Frank said. “I was the guy that would be put everywhere.”
Frank finished the 2020 fall season with 843 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 305 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, leading the team in each category. He was also second on the team in total tackles with 51 and returned both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown as he led the Cardinals to a conference championship in their first season in the Eastern Suburban conference.
Frank’s remarkable versatility gives Marshall’s coaching staff a unique weapon to work with on both sides of the ball once again in 2021.
“It’s obviously a huge benefit. It allows us to have a Plan A, a Plan B and a Plan C,” Marshall coach Matt Kleinheinz said. “It’s always nice to have kids that are multi-dimensional.”
For a smaller school like Marshall, Frank’s versatility is particularly useful since the team overall has a smaller student body to pull players from. Having one person capable of filling all these roles within a team at a high level gives the Cardinals an advantage over their competition.
Frank is a rare four-sport athlete for Marshall. In addition to football, he plays basketball, baseball and runs track. This busy schedule means that Frank never has enough time to get out of shape in-between competitive sports.
“I always feel semi-conditioned,” Frank said.
Frank started out his high school career playing free safety and began to play running back his junior year. He quickly fell in love with the position.
“I think now I love running back because I like to kind of be in control of the game,” Frank said. “I feel like when I have the ball in my hands I know if something goes wrong it’s on me.”
Although Frank’s favorite position to play is running back, he enjoys the unscripted nature of the defensive side of the ball nearly as much.
“Honestly, I think the confidence and the swagger on the defensive side is a lot more fun,” Frank said. “It’s a lot more fun to play free and to fly around on the defensive side.”
Frank acknowledged that his approach to the game does change a tad, although he may not always notice it, depending on whether or not he is playing on offense or defense.
“Mindsets on both sides of the football are similar yet different,” Frank said. “Offense is kind of patient, then attack. On defense its fly around. It’s easier to play fast.”
At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Frank has always been on the smaller side when it comes to football, but his confidence in his abilities allows him to play much bigger than he actually is.
“He’s never been intimidated,” Kleinheinz said. “He walks on the field and knows he’s one of the best players on the field.”
Although Marshall finished the 2020 regular season 6-0 and won the Eastern Suburban Conference championship, the Cardinals lost their WIAA Division 4 playoff opener 20-8 to New Holstein.
With many key contributors from that team returning in 2021, including first-team all-conference wide receivers Cole Denniston and Canon Siedschlag as well as second-team all-conference quarterback Craig Ward, Frank is confident in his team going into his senior season.
“My plan right now is to fill in the roles that I was carrying last year, do what the team needs me to do and go from there,” Frank said.
Marshall’s season begins Friday at home against Fall River/Rio. No matter how the season ultimately turns out for the Cardinals, Bryce Frank is sure to be on the field for almost all of it.