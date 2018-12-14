Try 1 month for 99¢

The 2019 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Games are scheduled July 20, 2019, at Titan Stadium at UW-Oshkosh and several area coaches are scheduled to participate, according to the WisSports.net list of full coaching staffs for the six teams.

McFarland’s Paul Ackley will be the head coach for the South Large team.

Other coaches on his staff include Pete Williquette, McFarland; Rodney Wedig, Beloit Memorial; Dan Prahl, Stoughton; Brandon Hellebrand, McFarland; and Scott Nelson, Sun Prairie.

In addition, Greg Roman of Milwaukee Reagan and John Plewa of Franklin will be on the South Large coaching staff.

Wedig recently resigned as head coach at Beloit Memorial.

The South Small team will have Mark Siegart of Potosi/Cassville as head coach. Rob Nelles of the Cambridge staff and River Valley’s Kevin Billington are scheduled to be coaches on the South Small team.

Game times: 10 a.m. July 20, 2019, eight-man all-star game; 1:30 p.m. Small School all-star game; 5 p.m., Large School all-star game.

2019 WFCA All Star Coaching Staffs,

According to WFCA, WisSports.net

North Large

David Crail, River Falls head coach

Chad Wedan, Holmen

Travis Larson, Ashland

Cody Fechtelkotter, Northwestern

John Saharsky, Green Bay West

Bill Jacklin, Slinger

Paul Haskins, River Falls

Ryan Scherz, River Falls

South Large

Paul Ackley, McFarland head coach

Pete Williquette, McFarland

Rodney Wedig, Beloit Memorial

Greg Roman, Milwaukee Reagan

Dan Prahl, Stoughton

John Plewa, Franklin

Brandon Hellebrand, McFarland

Scott Nelson, Sun Prairie

North Small

Jason Gorst, Spencer/Columbus Catholic head coach

Todd Hildebrant, Spencer/Columbus Catholic

Dave Wellhoefer, Omro

Tom Lee, Aquinas

Eric Boettcher, Osseo-Fairchild

Greg Streit, Edgar

Brent Paulson, Clear Lake

Kevin Fix, Mishicot

South Small

Mark Siegert, Potosi/Cassville Head Coach

Rob Nelles, Cambridge

Jason Thiry, Prairie du Chien

Ryan Olson, Royall

Jeff Wiseman, Arcadia

Derrick Kneifl, Melrose-Mindoro

Steve Lyga, Cochrane-Fountain City

Kevin Billington, River Valley

North 8-Player

Ryan Karsten, Siren Head Coach

Matt Dunlap, Luck

Ryan Humpal, Luck

Matt Schoeneman, Mercer/Butternut

Dan Gilbertson, Clayton

South 8-Player

Paul Michlig, Wausau Newman Head Coach

Max Ayres, Port Edwards

Dave Lindbeck, Wausaukee

Karl Thorpe, Wausau Newman 

Kent Walstrom, Florence

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments