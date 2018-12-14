The 2019 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Games are scheduled July 20, 2019, at Titan Stadium at UW-Oshkosh and several area coaches are scheduled to participate, according to the WisSports.net list of full coaching staffs for the six teams.
McFarland’s Paul Ackley will be the head coach for the South Large team.
Other coaches on his staff include Pete Williquette, McFarland; Rodney Wedig, Beloit Memorial; Dan Prahl, Stoughton; Brandon Hellebrand, McFarland; and Scott Nelson, Sun Prairie.
In addition, Greg Roman of Milwaukee Reagan and John Plewa of Franklin will be on the South Large coaching staff.
Wedig recently resigned as head coach at Beloit Memorial.
The South Small team will have Mark Siegart of Potosi/Cassville as head coach. Rob Nelles of the Cambridge staff and River Valley’s Kevin Billington are scheduled to be coaches on the South Small team.
Game times: 10 a.m. July 20, 2019, eight-man all-star game; 1:30 p.m. Small School all-star game; 5 p.m., Large School all-star game.
2019 WFCA All Star Coaching Staffs,
According to WFCA, WisSports.net
North Large
David Crail, River Falls head coach
Chad Wedan, Holmen
Travis Larson, Ashland
Cody Fechtelkotter, Northwestern
John Saharsky, Green Bay West
Bill Jacklin, Slinger
Paul Haskins, River Falls
Ryan Scherz, River Falls
South Large
Paul Ackley, McFarland head coach
Pete Williquette, McFarland
Rodney Wedig, Beloit Memorial
Greg Roman, Milwaukee Reagan
Dan Prahl, Stoughton
John Plewa, Franklin
Brandon Hellebrand, McFarland
Scott Nelson, Sun Prairie
North Small
Jason Gorst, Spencer/Columbus Catholic head coach
Todd Hildebrant, Spencer/Columbus Catholic
Dave Wellhoefer, Omro
Tom Lee, Aquinas
Eric Boettcher, Osseo-Fairchild
Greg Streit, Edgar
Brent Paulson, Clear Lake
Kevin Fix, Mishicot
South Small
Mark Siegert, Potosi/Cassville Head Coach
Rob Nelles, Cambridge
Jason Thiry, Prairie du Chien
Ryan Olson, Royall
Jeff Wiseman, Arcadia
Derrick Kneifl, Melrose-Mindoro
Steve Lyga, Cochrane-Fountain City
Kevin Billington, River Valley
North 8-Player
Ryan Karsten, Siren Head Coach
Matt Dunlap, Luck
Ryan Humpal, Luck
Matt Schoeneman, Mercer/Butternut
Dan Gilbertson, Clayton
South 8-Player
Paul Michlig, Wausau Newman Head Coach
Max Ayres, Port Edwards
Dave Lindbeck, Wausaukee
Karl Thorpe, Wausau Newman
Kent Walstrom, Florence