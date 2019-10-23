Division 3
McFarland Spartans
Coach: Paul Ackley, 15th year.
Record: 6-3 (6-3 Rock Valley); No. 8 seeding.
Playoff history: The Spartans are making their 19th playoff trip, and have advanced to the third round four times since 1996 en route to an overall playoff record of 14-18.
Per-game averages: Points — 22 scored; 16.3 allowed. Rushing yards — 147 offense; 132 defense. Passing yards — 134 offense, 118 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Jeremiah Price-Johnson, 1,109 yards, 13 TDs. Rushing — Jeremiah Price-Johnson, 591 yards; Connor Frasier, 492 yards, 4 TDs. Receiving — Nicholas Hall, 35 catches, 718 yards, 8 TDs, 20.4 per-catch average. Defense — Jonathon Cain, 95 tackles; Jonah Pribbenow, 82 tackles.
About the Spartans: The Cardinals dropped their first two games, to Edgerton and Jefferson, but have won six of seven since, falling only to Walworth Big Foot, posting two shutouts and pulling out tight wins over Beloit Turner, East Troy and Brodhead/Juda.
DeForest Norskies
Coach: Mike Minick, 20th year.
Record: 9-0 (7-0 Badger North); No. 1 seeding; No. 4 state ranking.
Playoff history: This is DeForest’s 30th playoff berth overall, and its 14th in a row. The Norskies won the Division 4 state championship in 1982 and finished second in D4 in 1980 and 1981 and in Division 2 in 2007. They’re 28-28 overall.
Per-game averages: Points — 46.2 scored; 6 allowed. Rushing yards — 249 offense; 79 defense. Passing yards — 124 offense; 50 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Trey Schroeder, 1,108 yards, 17 TDs, 69.6 percent completion average. Rushing — Gabe Finley, 834 yards, 8 TDs; Alex Endres, 457 yards, 10 TDs; Trey Schroeder, 381 yards, 9 TDs. Receiving — Lane Larson, 38 catches, 671 yards, 7 TDs. Defense — Alonzo Blevins, 29 tackles; Marlon Cystrunk, 28 tackles.
About the Norskies: Coach Minick announced late in the season that this would be his final year as DeForest’s head coach. The Norskies turned their potential into success last week, dominating the second half in a 35-13 victory over visiting Waunakee. That 22-point victory was the Norskies’ tightest game. The defense recorded four shutouts and allowed one touchdown in two other wins. Quarterback Schroeder has been a versatile threat and a leader on the field for the Norskies.