MIDDLETON — Maven Kretche does not play offense.
But maybe the Sun Prairie football team should consider giving its senior defensive lineman a shot.
“Defense is really what fuels offense, in my mind,” Kretche said. “We get ‘em good field position, we get the momentum.”
Kretche stole the momentum early for Sun Prairie and turned in about the most offensive defensive stat line possible in a 35-7 Big Eight Conference victory over Middleton on Friday night at Breitenbach Stadium.
Kretche produced five sacks, forced one fumble and returned another 23 yards for Sun Prairie’s first touchdown.
“No,” said Kretche, when asked if he’s ever had a defensive game such as he did Friday. “Like, no. I don’t know how to put that into words.”
Sun Prairie coach Brian Kaminski did it for him.
“It felt like 15, 20 (sacks),” Kaminski said. “Any time they dropped back to pass, he was right there.”
With Kretche leading the defensive charge, Sun Prairie (7-1 overall, 7-1 Big Eight) battered and harassed the Middleton (5-3, 5-3) offense all night long. Middleton co-head coach Tim Simon said Sun Prairie took away its normal inside run game, which did open up some lanes in the passing game and rush lanes for quarterback Bryce Carey.
But once Sun Prairie built a lead of two touchdowns, Middleton was on its heels and Sun Prairie capitalized on miscues.
“Whether it was a fumble here or a missed block there or a dropped ball here,” Simon said. “Some teams you can get by with a couple mistakes early on and some teams you can’t. They did a great job of capitalizing on that.”
Sun Prairie, which enters next week’s regular-season finale at Madison West in a tie for first place with Madison Memorial, held Middleton to 149 yards of total offense, had 14 tackles for loss and held the conference’s leading rusher, Kallion Buckner, to minus-7 rushing yards on eight carries.
Simon was nevertheless pleased with Middleton’s second-half effort.
“They beat us in the first half, fair and square,” said Simon, whose squad plays next week at Madison La Follette. “We at least competed better in the second half, and that’s what we have to build off of going forward.”
Sun Prairie, last year’s WIAA Division 1 runner-up, wasn’t without its own errors. It had 54 penalty yards in the first half and lost three fumbles in the game.
Middleton created a couple of those turnovers, Kaminski said, but the coach’s focus was on how Sun Prairie stopped itself on too many occasions.
“We left too many points out there, especially in the red zone,” Kaminski said.
Kretche said even with the penalties and miscues, to beat a good Middleton team by 28 points was encouraging. But there’s still room for improvement, similar to the defensive coaching staff’s focus each week in preparation for that week’s opponent.
“Hit your aiming points and good things will happen,” Kretche said.
Sun Prairie 14 14 7 0 — 35
Middleton 0 7 0 0 — 7
SP — Kretche 21 fumble return (Shanahan kick)
SP — Davis 45 pass from Nelson (Shanahan kick)
MID — Carey 1 run (Pertzborn kick)
SP — Gilles 1 run (Shanahan kick)
SP — Schauer 29 run (Shanahan kick)
SP — Nelson 24 pass from Gilles (Shanahan kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — SP 11, MID 9. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 26-135, MID 34-73. Passing yards — SP 324, MID 91. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 16-24-0, MID 13-25-0. Fumbles-lost — SP 3-3, MID 3-2. Penalties-yards — SP 10-85, MID 4-35.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: SP, Schauer 18-73. MID, Carey 17-72.
Passing: SP, Gilles 15-23-0-279. MID, Carey 10-21-0-56.
Receiving: SP, Nelson 5-62. MID, Klubertanz 3-24.