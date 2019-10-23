Division 4
Mauston Golden Eagles
Coach: Roland Lehman.
Record: 6-3 (6-1 South Central); No. 6 seeding.
Playoff history: Mauston is making its fifth straight playoff trip, but lost in the first round each of the last four years. The Golden Eagles are 5-12 overall and made it to the Division 3 third round in 2000 and 2001.
Per-game averages: Points — 18.5 scored; 16 allowed. Rushing yards — 107 offense; 155 defense. Passing yards — 135.3 offense; 76 defense.
Statistical leaders (8 games): Passing — Cade Hall, 1,065 yards, 13 TDs. Rushing — Kraig Armstrong, 411 yards, 4 TDs. Receiving — Jack Luehman, 478 yards, 6 TDs. Defense — Matthew Tyler, 88 tackles.
About the Golden Eagles: Mauston didn’t play last week, taking a forfeit win over conference opponent Westfield. That officially gives the Golden Eagles a four-game conference winning streak heading into the playoffs. Mauston lost non-conference games to Tomah and Edgar and its only league loss came to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.
Edgerton Crimson Tide
Coach: Mike Gregory, 21st year.
Record: 8-1 (8-1 Rock Valley); No. 3 seeding.
Playoff history: This is Edgerton’s 23rd playoff berth, and the Crimson Tide earned a Division 3 runner-up finish in 1979. But the Crimson Tide have lost in the first round 15 times and are 7-22 overall in the postseason. Edgerton made it to the third round last year.
Per-game averages: Points — 36.6 offense; 9 defense. Rushing yards — 221 offense; 102 defense. Passing yards — 121 offense; 73 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Drew Hanson, 1,089 yards, 12 TDs, 72.2 percent completion percentage. Rushing — Drew Hanson 734 yards, 12 TDs; Ethan Krause, 584 yards, 7 TDs; Devin Jorgenson, 531 yards, 8 TDs. Receiving — Skyler Gullickson, 41 catches, 613 yards, 6 TDs. Defense — Ben Wileman, 61 tackles, 10 for loss; Dom Hogan, 51 tackles, 6 for loss.
About the Crimson Tide: A 19-6 loss to Evansville in Week Two is the only blemish on the Crimson Tide’s schedule, and Edgerton has scored at least 33 points six times during its current seven-game winning streak. The defense has produced three shutouts and has allowed only 34 points in the first half. Hanson’s 72.2 percent pass completion percentage (with only three interceptions) has helped him have a hand in 1,823 of the Crimson Tide’s 3,074 total yards.