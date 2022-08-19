Mason Keyes' 5 touchdown passes not enough as defending champion Waunakee tops rival DeForest

DEFOREST — The high school football schedule took on a unique look when Waunakee and DeForest faced off in the opener rather than a more typical later-season matchup with conference title implications.

That didn’t mean Friday night’s non-conference game had any less meaning to the longtime rivals, their communities separated by only about nine miles.

And it wasn’t lacking for drama.

In a wild shootout, defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee held off host DeForest 42-34 at DMB Community Bank Stadium.

“I’m proud of our kids,” Waunakee coach Pat Rice said. “We want to hang around and we want to get to the finish line. I thought our kids fought their tails off. There will be a lot to learn from this game. I’m just proud of how they responded when they had their backs against the wall. Certainly, winning ugly is better than losing pretty.”

Under this season’s football realignment, Waunakee plays in the Badger Large Conference and DeForest has moved to the Badger Small. But that didn’t remove any of the intensity.

“(The game had) that flavor,” Rice said. “It was an intense matchup. It always is when our two programs get together. Our kids were excited to play and I’m sure they were, too. It’s a great high school rivalry. To begin the season like this, it’s a special win for us.”

The Warriors scored the first 14 points and led 28-13 at halftime.

But the Norskies — sparked by senior quarterback Mason Keyes’ five touchdown passes — pulled within 35-34 in the third quarter.

Junior running back Ben Lindley scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 23 seconds left to play, giving Waunakee a 42-34 lead. Waunakee junior defensive back Danny Cotter’s interception with 2:21 left squelched DeForest’s late comeback bid.

“I’m proud of our kids,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “We couldn’t dig ourselves out of the first half of self-inflicted wounds, whether it was penalties, missed assignments, missed alignments. I felt like we played with a lot of heart in the second half. That is a strong suit of this group.

“They are really a connected, close group of kids. I thought they played really, really hard in the second half and that was the difference. We cleaned up some of the self-inflicted wounds and got the thing rolling. We got within one, but couldn’t flip the field.”

The Norskies had rallied within 28-20 on Keyes’ 36-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Brody Hartig in the third quarter. But Waunakee took a 35-20 lead on senior quarterback Garett Lenzendorf’s 14-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver David Emerich with 8:09 left in the third.

Hartig then scored on a 13-yard touchdown strike from Keyes, rallying DeForest within 35-26 with 4:46 remaining in the third. Keyes then threw his third touchdown pass of the quarter and fifth overall — an 11-yarder to senior receiver Alex Van Ooyen with 49 seconds left in the third quarter. A 2-point conversion pass from Keyes to Van Ooyen made it 35-34.

“We didn’t handle some things the way we should (on defense),” Rice said. “But I think you saw us grow up. We gave up zero in the fourth quarter, which was huge. The kids deserve a lot of credit for the heart they showed.”

In the first quarter, the Warriors surprised the Norskies with a trick play on their first play from scrimmage. Emerich, taking a handoff and sweeping to the right, threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to wide-open senior receiver Mitchell Jarosinski with 7:31 left in the first quarter.

Senior defensive back Shea DuCharme then gave Waunakee a 14-0 lead with a 39-yard interception return with 38 seconds left in the first quarter.

Keyes had five completions in the first quarter. But he also was intercepted twice, including by junior defensive back Jake Bova at the Warriors’ 2-yard line with 4:34 left in the first quarter.

“I turned over the ball too much,” Keyes said. “That affected (the outcome). Too many little mistakes.”

The Norskies fought back, cutting their deficit to 14-7. Keyes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Hartig with 7:44 left in the second quarter.

But the Warriors responded with a 68-yard drive, capped by Lenzendorf’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Jarosinski with 3:58 left in the second quarter.

It was then DeForest’s turn in the back-and-forth game. Keyes connected with junior receiver Max Mitchell on a 44-yard touchdown pass with 1:05 left in the second quarter, rallying the Norskies within 21-13.

“The thing that I thought (Keyes) did a really good job of was making the right football play, whether it was him running it or throwing it,” Mack said. “He had some mistakes that hurt us, but he really played a good football game.”

Waunakee again answered and took a 28-13 lead into halftime. Lenzendorf scrambled 12 yards for a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining before halftime, completing a four-play, 68-yard drive (including 56 yards on three rushes by Lindley).

The result wasn’t what Keyes (who threw for 297 yards) wanted, but he said: “It was fun. It was nice to play a good team.”

Waunakee’s 23-20 victory over DeForest during the regular season last year gave it the decisive win it needed to finish one game ahead of the Norskies for the Badger Large title.

Waunakee put together an undefeated season and claimed the Division 2 state championship last year, defeating Mequon Homestead in the title game.