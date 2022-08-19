Mason Keyes' 5 touchdown passes not enough as defending champion Waunakee tops rival DeForest

DEFOREST — The high school football schedule took on a unique look when Waunakee and DeForest faced off in the opener rather than a more typical later-season matchup with conference title implications.
That didn’t mean Friday night’s non-conference game had any less meaning to the longtime rivals, their communities separated by only about nine miles.
And it wasn’t lacking for drama.
In a wild shootout, defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee held off host DeForest 42-34 at DMB Community Bank Stadium.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Waunakee coach Pat Rice said. “We want to hang around and we want to get to the finish line. I thought our kids fought their tails off. There will be a lot to learn from this game. I’m just proud of how they responded when they had their backs against the wall. Certainly, winning ugly is better than losing pretty.”
Under this season’s football realignment, Waunakee plays in the Badger Large Conference and DeForest has moved to the Badger Small. But that didn’t remove any of the intensity.
“(The game had) that flavor,” Rice said. “It was an intense matchup. It always is when our two programs get together. Our kids were excited to play and I’m sure they were, too. It’s a great high school rivalry. To begin the season like this, it’s a special win for us.”
The Warriors scored the first 14 points and led 28-13 at halftime.
But the Norskies — sparked by senior quarterback Mason Keyes’ five touchdown passes — pulled within 35-34 in the third quarter.
Junior running back Ben Lindley scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 23 seconds left to play, giving Waunakee a 42-34 lead. Waunakee junior defensive back Danny Cotter’s interception with 2:21 left squelched DeForest’s late comeback bid.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “We couldn’t dig ourselves out of the first half of self-inflicted wounds, whether it was penalties, missed assignments, missed alignments. I felt like we played with a lot of heart in the second half. That is a strong suit of this group.
“They are really a connected, close group of kids. I thought they played really, really hard in the second half and that was the difference. We cleaned up some of the self-inflicted wounds and got the thing rolling. We got within one, but couldn’t flip the field.”
The Norskies had rallied within 28-20 on Keyes’ 36-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Brody Hartig in the third quarter. But Waunakee took a 35-20 lead on senior quarterback Garett Lenzendorf’s 14-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver David Emerich with 8:09 left in the third.
Hartig then scored on a 13-yard touchdown strike from Keyes, rallying DeForest within 35-26 with 4:46 remaining in the third. Keyes then threw his third touchdown pass of the quarter and fifth overall — an 11-yarder to senior receiver Alex Van Ooyen with 49 seconds left in the third quarter. A 2-point conversion pass from Keyes to Van Ooyen made it 35-34.
“We didn’t handle some things the way we should (on defense),” Rice said. “But I think you saw us grow up. We gave up zero in the fourth quarter, which was huge. The kids deserve a lot of credit for the heart they showed.”
In the first quarter, the Warriors surprised the Norskies with a trick play on their first play from scrimmage. Emerich, taking a handoff and sweeping to the right, threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to wide-open senior receiver Mitchell Jarosinski with 7:31 left in the first quarter.
Senior defensive back Shea DuCharme then gave Waunakee a 14-0 lead with a 39-yard interception return with 38 seconds left in the first quarter.
Keyes had five completions in the first quarter. But he also was intercepted twice, including by junior defensive back Jake Bova at the Warriors’ 2-yard line with 4:34 left in the first quarter.
“I turned over the ball too much,” Keyes said. “That affected (the outcome). Too many little mistakes.”
The Norskies fought back, cutting their deficit to 14-7. Keyes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Hartig with 7:44 left in the second quarter.
But the Warriors responded with a 68-yard drive, capped by Lenzendorf’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Jarosinski with 3:58 left in the second quarter.
It was then DeForest’s turn in the back-and-forth game. Keyes connected with junior receiver Max Mitchell on a 44-yard touchdown pass with 1:05 left in the second quarter, rallying the Norskies within 21-13.
“The thing that I thought (Keyes) did a really good job of was making the right football play, whether it was him running it or throwing it,” Mack said. “He had some mistakes that hurt us, but he really played a good football game.”
Waunakee again answered and took a 28-13 lead into halftime. Lenzendorf scrambled 12 yards for a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining before halftime, completing a four-play, 68-yard drive (including 56 yards on three rushes by Lindley).
The result wasn’t what Keyes (who threw for 297 yards) wanted, but he said: “It was fun. It was nice to play a good team.”
Waunakee’s 23-20 victory over DeForest during the regular season last year gave it the decisive win it needed to finish one game ahead of the Norskies for the Badger Large title.
Waunakee put together an undefeated season and claimed the Division 2 state championship last year, defeating Mequon Homestead in the title game.
10 Madison-area high school football players to know this fall
Mason Armstrong
School: Verona
Grade: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Armstrong was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and the inside linebacker of the year last season. Armstrong, an honorable-mention choice on The Associated Press All-State football team, was the Wildcats’ leading tackler. He was ranked as the state’s No. 25 senior football player overall and No. 4 senior linebacker entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Mason is truly the young man that we all wish we could have in our program,” Wildcats football coach Andrew Riley said. “His nickname is `Army’ and he certainly is an `Army of One’ on the football field, basketball court, baseball field, in the orchestra room, in the gym, in the classroom, and the community. Mason was our varsity kicker his freshman year and a starting inside linebacker since his sophomore year.
“He is the juice maker for our team and the player that his teammates look at to lead them in the right direction. Mason is the epitome of our motto: Push, Fail and Fall Forward. He puts his whole self into everything he puts his mind to, learns from any mistakes and always leaves a situation or a group of people better than he found them.”
Cale Drinka
School: DeForest
Grade: Senior
Position: Running back
Things to know: Drinka rushed for 1,266 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for the 9-2 Norskies. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a running back in the Badger Large Conference last year (DeForest will be in the Badger Small this season). He was ranked as the No. 13 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Cale is as authentic as a person and athlete. No hype with him,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “What you see is what you get and he gives us everything he has. He is a very competitive young man who wants to do what's best for his teammates and our program. He has really matured the last couple of years and we are very excited to see him step up as a leader in our program.”
Mark Haering
School: Madison Edgewood
Grade: Senior
Positions: Running back, tight end, outside linebacker
Things to know: Crusaders coach Jesse Norris said he plans to use Haering (above center) all over the field this season, primarily on defense as an outside linebacker but also on offense as a tight end and running back. Haering had five touchdown receptions last season when he was a first-team all-conference choice as a tight end/H-back in the Rock Valley Conference (Edgewood will be in the Capitol Conference this season). Haering was ranked as the No. 14 senior linebacker in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “He is a natural-born leader and a student of the game,” Norris said about Haering. “He has a ton of natural, raw ability but pair that with his determination and work ethic, you have a complete package.
“He was voted as a captain by his peers and he has the attention of the entire team. This will be his fourth year participating on varsity and one of the few four-year letter winners we have in the program. We look for him to have a tremendous year on both sides of the ball.”
Jerry Kaminski
School: Sun Prairie East
Grade: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Kaminski, who verbally committed to the University of North Dakota this summer, helped lead Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state title game last season, falling to Franklin. He was ranked as the No. 6 overall senior and the No. 1 senior quarterback entering the season by WisSports.net. He threw for 2,559 yards and 30 touchdowns last year, according to WisSports.net. He was named first-team all-conference quarterback in the Big Eight Conference, a first-team choice on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School All-State team and a high honorable-mention selection on the AP team (which includes all divisions). This year, he’s set to direct the Sun Prairie East attack in the Badger Large after the school district split into two schools.
Quotable: “Jerry is a great leader, athletic, (with a) big-time arm and can make all the throws,” said Cardinals coach Jerry Kaminski, who’s Jerry’s father.
Mason Keyes
School: DeForest
Grade: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Keyes completed 61% of his passes for 1,814 yards while throwing 33 touchdowns and one interception last season. He was second-team all-conference in the Badger Large for the Norskies, who finished second to Waunakee. Keyes was ranked as the No. 32 overall senior and No. 5 senior quarterback in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Following his impressive junior year, Mason had a great offseason and has really embraced continuing to lead and improve our culture,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “He has worked tremendously hard in the weight room and at his craft and is a very talented passer.
“When you have someone like Mason who can make all the throws and is very smart with the football it allows us to push the envelope in the passing game. I can't wait to watch Mason develop his game and continue to become a complete football player and continue to make the smart winning play that is required of him and what is best for our team.”
Elijah Krantz
School: Mount Horeb/Barneveld
Grade: Senior
Position: Inside linebacker
Things to know: Krantz (above left) was the Vikings’ top tackler last season. He was a first-team all-conference selection as a linebacker in the Badger Small Conference for Mount Horeb/Barneveld, which tied with Fort Atkinson for the league crown. He was ranked as the No. 13 senior linebacker in the state entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “I have a feeling by the time the season is over Elijah Krantz will have some looks from small Division I schools,” Vikings coach Bret St. Arnauld said. “(He’s a) 210-pound inside linebacker with a lot of range and is very strong.”
Cortez LeGrant Jr.
School: Sun Prairie East
Grade: Senior
Position: Running back
Things to know: LeGrant had 1,467 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns for Big Eight champion Sun Prairie in 2021. He was a first-team all-conference running back, a first-team choice on the WFCA’s Large School All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. LeGrant, who runs the sprint events during track and field season, was ranked as the No. 14 overall senior and the No. 3 senior running back by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Electric speed, runs powerfully and can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Cardinals coach Brian Kaminski said. “Dynamite in return game, as well.”
Gabe Passini
School: Middleton
Grade: Junior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Passini completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,076 yards and 11 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net, for the Cardinals, who advanced to the third round of the Division 1 playoffs. He was a second-team all-conference quarterback in the Big Eight.
Quotable: “He's a winner,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said. “He’s a great competitor. He prides himself a lot on getting better. He’s a tough critic, but he also demands a lot out of us as coaches and he demands a lot out of his teammates. It’s awesome.”
Sam Pilof
School: Middleton
Grade: Junior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Pilof had a busy summer checking out several college campuses. He already has offers from the University of Wisconsin, Iowa State, Penn State and Rutgers. That after last season when he created havoc for opposing offenses. He was a first-team all-conference choice in the Big Eight and the league’s outside linebacker of the year. He was a top tackler for the Cardinals (18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles).
Quotable: “(He) LOVES football,” Cardinals coach Jason Pertzborn said. “He's consumed with the process. He wants to be the best. Never satisfied. He brings the juice every day no matter what we are doing. His teammates feed off him and his energy.”
Tommy Raemisch
School: Waunakee
Grade: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Raemisch was a mainstay on a fast-and-furious defense that combined with a potent offense and difference-making special teams unit for the WIAA Division 2 state champion Warriors. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a linebacker in the Badger Large in 2021. He had 114 tackles (16 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks). Raemisch was ranked as the No. 8 senior linebacker entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Tommy has a great football IQ,” Waunakee coach Pat Rice said. “Great leadership. Very physical linebacker, instinctive.”