Division 5
Marshall Cardinals
Coach: Matt Kleinheinz, 16th year.
Record: 2-7 (2-3 Capitol South); No. 8 seeding.
Playoff history: Marshall missed the playoffs in 2017, but this is the Cardinals’ 13th state berth in the last 14 years. Marshall was Division 5 runner-up in 1984 and Division 5 runner-up in 2002.
Per-game averages: Points — 10.2 scored; 29.7 allowed. Rushing yards — 86 offense; 155 defense. Passing yards — 38 offense, 156 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Dylan Horstmeyer 171 yards. Rushing — Dylan Horstmeyer 686 yards, 7 TDs.
About the Cardinals: Despite going 2-7 in the regular season, including an 0-5 start and losses in their last two games, the Cardinals earned Capitol South wins over Belleville and Waterloo to qualify for the playoffs despite averaging only 10.2 points and 124 yards of offense per game.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Red Hawks
Coach: Jon Steffenhagen.
Record: 8-1 (7-0 South Central); No. 1 seeding.
Playoff history: It’s the Red Hawks’ fifth consecutive state trip and 22nd overall. G-E-T made it to the third round in Division 4 in 2003 and 2016.
Per-game averages: Points — 40.5 scored; 10.4 allowed. Rushing yards — 346 offense; 109 defense. Passing yards — 28 offense; 93 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Sawyer Schmidt, 250 yards. Rushing — Bryce Burns, 1,170 yards, 18 TDs; Luke Vance, 893 yards, 14 TDs. Defense — Bryce Burns, 90 tackles, 8 for loss; Davis Wenthe, 4 interceptions.
About the Red Hawks: The Red Hawks sliced through their first year in the South Central Conference with ease, breaking 52 points four times in six league games (not including Westfield’s forfeit). The rushing attack has been all but unstoppable at times, as Burns and Vance have combined for 32 touchdowns (four per game).