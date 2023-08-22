The Waunakee football team turned in an impressive opening-game victory over rival DeForest last Friday.

Waunakee, after its 51-14 victory, was selected as the top team in the inaugural Madison/WiscNews high school football rankings. The rankings, which will be released each Tuesday morning during the season, are voted on by a panel of five journalists responsible for our high school sports coverage. They are intended to bring more attention to the teams and athletes in the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews coverage areas. A list of which schools were considered is available below our rankings.

Here is this week’s poll:

Week 1 Madison/WiscNews high school football rankings

1, Waunakee (42 points, 1 first-place vote)

Record: 1-0

What to know: The Warriors’ Ben Lindley rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns and Sullivan Scadden returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and rushed for 80 yards and a score against DeForest. The Warriors’ defense will be tasked with stopping Green Bay Notre Dame’s Christian Collins, who had 231 yards rushing and three touchdowns last week.

Last week's result: Beat DeForest 51-14

This week’s game: at Green Bay Notre Dame (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

2, Columbus (37 points, 1 first-place vote)

Record: 1-0

What to know: Cardinals quarterback Peyton Powers ran for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to Ryely Nachreiner, Colton Brunell ran for 188 yards and three scores and Otto Andler kicked a 27-yard field goal against Milwaukee Academy of Science.

Last week’s result: Beat Milwaukee Academy of Science 37-6

This week’s game: at River Valley, 7 p.m. Friday

3, tie, Middleton (33 points, 1 first-place vote)

Record: 1-0

What to know: Bryce Falk had 129 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns and Isaiah Oliver caught six passes for 88 yards, including a touchdown from Gabe Passini. Sam Pilof had 13 tackles and Trey Suttle 10 tackles, according to WisSports.net.

Last week’s result: Beat Bay Port 35-29

This week’s game: at Waterford (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

3, tie, Sun Prairie East (33 points, 1 first-place vote)

Record: 1-0

What to know: The Cardinals’ Drew Kavanaugh was 19-for-29 passing for 352 yards and six touchdowns and Connor Stauff had 10 receptions for 188 yards and three touchdowns against Monona Grove.

Last week’s result: Beat host Monona Grove 57-34

This week’s game: at Mukwonago (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

5, Lodi (32 points)

Record: 1-0

What to know: Blue Devils quarterback Mason Lane threw for one touchdown and ran for another and rushed for 123 yards on 10 attempts against McFarland. Kylar Clemens added 120 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Last week’s result: Beat host Greendale Martin Luther 38-0

This week's game: vs. McFarland (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Waunakee's Seb Rasmussen Waunakee's Seb Rasmussen (27) tries to cut off a block by Sam Lane during Friday night's season opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee.

6, Mount Horeb/Barneveld (26 points, 1 first-place vote)

Record: 1-0

What to know: The Vikings’ Kasey Helgeson was 13-for-15 passing for 235 yards and four touchdowns against McFarland. Trenton Owens rushed for 147 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns and Chris Kiel had five catches for 68 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Last week’s result: Beat McFarland 51-0

This week’s game: vs. Monroe (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

7, Beaver Dam (17 points)

Record: 1-0

What to know: The Golden Beavers’ Gabe Klatt rushed for 228 yards on 27 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns. He also made 10 tackles against Monroe.

Last week’s result: Beat host Monroe 25-20

This week’s game: vs. Baraboo (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

8, Cambria-Friesland (12 points)

Record: 1-0

What to know: Cambria-Friesland showed off a potent running game against Poynette. Trevor Krueger had 110 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns, Carter Drews gained 92 yards on 15 attempts with a score and Isaac DeYoung totaled 91 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown. DeYoung also threw a touchdown pass.

Last week’s result: Beat Poynette 34-6

This week’s game: vs. Kenosha Christian Life, 7 p.m. Friday

9, tie, Madison Memorial (11 points)

Record: 1-0

What to know: The Spartans’ Owen Fiedler was 12-for-15 passing for 162 yards and Steve Young scored two touchdowns against Kenosha Tremper.

Last week’s result: Beat Kenosha Tremper 37-0

This week’s game: at Waukesha West (1-0)

9, tie, Verona (11 points)

Record: 0-1

What to know: The Wildcats’ Elijah Lagomasino completed 14 of 18 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns, Wesley Briquelet had seven catches for 100 yards and Mike Valitchka totaled four receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown against Muskego.

Last week’s result: Lost to Muskego 38-35

This week’s game: at Kenosha Indian Trail (1-0), 5:30 p.m. Friday

Knocking on the door

Also receiving votes: Madison Edgewood 6, Oregon 5, Baraboo 3, Reedsburg 3, Sun Prairie West 2, Pardeeville 1.

Statistics were from team reports sent to the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews.com and from WisSports.net.

Editor’s note: The State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center and Mauston.

