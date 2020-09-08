 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison West's Sammy Smith commits to Upper Iowa University for football
0 comments

Madison West's Sammy Smith commits to Upper Iowa University for football

{{featured_button_text}}
01MiddletonWest0042AJA-10272017222914

Middleton's Dion Huff (25) carries the ball as Madison West's Sammy Smith (9) attempts to take him down in the first half of a WIAA second-round football playoff game at Middleton High School in Middleton, Wis., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Madison West senior Sammy Smith announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has orally committed to Upper Iowa University and plans to play football.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Smith, a defensive end/linebacker, was a first-team all-conference selection as a defensive lineman in the Big Eight and a first-team choice as a defensive lineman on the Madison All-City team in 2019.

Smith was an all-region pick as a defensive end by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and was honorable mention as a defensive lineman/end on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019 All-Area football team.

Upper Iowa, located in Fayette, Iowa, is an NCAA Division II program.

Smith tweeted: “So blessed to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Upper Iowa University! I want to thank God, my parents, my family, friends, teammates & coaches for everything they have done for me to get here.”

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics