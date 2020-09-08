Madison West's Sammy Smith commits to Upper Iowa University for football

Madison West senior Sammy Smith announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has orally committed to Upper Iowa University and plans to play football.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Smith, a defensive end/linebacker, was a first-team all-conference selection as a defensive lineman in the Big Eight and a first-team choice as a defensive lineman on the Madison All-City team in 2019.
Smith was an all-region pick as a defensive end by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and was honorable mention as a defensive lineman/end on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019 All-Area football team.
Upper Iowa, located in Fayette, Iowa, is an NCAA Division II program.
Smith tweeted: “So blessed to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Upper Iowa University! I want to thank God, my parents, my family, friends, teammates & coaches for everything they have done for me to get here.”
