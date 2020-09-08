Madison West's Sammy Smith commits to Upper Iowa University for football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison West senior Sammy Smith announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has orally committed to Upper Iowa University and plans to play football.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Smith, a defensive end/linebacker, was a first-team all-conference selection as a defensive lineman in the Big Eight and a first-team choice as a defensive lineman on the Madison All-City team in 2019.

Smith was an all-region pick as a defensive end by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and was honorable mention as a defensive lineman/end on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019 All-Area football team.

Upper Iowa, located in Fayette, Iowa, is an NCAA Division II program.

Smith tweeted: “So blessed to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Upper Iowa University! I want to thank God, my parents, my family, friends, teammates & coaches for everything they have done for me to get here.”

