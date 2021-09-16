 Skip to main content
Madison West's next 2 varsity football games canceled
Madison West will be unable to play its next two varsity football games, according to Regents athletic director Alicia Pelton on Thursday.

West will not play Friday at Middleton and the game between Madison West and host Sun Prairie on Sept. 24 also has been canceled. Both are Big Eight Conference games.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

“Based on our guidelines and procedures for co-curricular activities, in-person activities for the varsity football team are suspended through Sept. 24,” Pelton wrote in an email. “Starting on Sept. 25, we will resume WIAA-mandated football acclimatization, looking ahead to resuming competitions the week of Sept. 27.”

The program’s activities were suspended for 10 days for health and safety protocols, indicating they were COVID-19-related. 

Alicia Pelton mug

Pelton

According to information from Pelton in explaining why a program’s activities are suspended for 10 days: “When we have multiple positive tests or significant close contact exclusions in a program, the program may need to suspend activities based on the remaining number of available participants. This caution applies to all co-curriculars as we are not only protecting the activity but also restricting the impact on the ability of all to access in-person instruction.”

The Middleton athletic department tweeted Thursday afternoon that it needed an opponent for Friday. Middleton planned to host the game and has secured officials. Cardinals athletic director Jamie Sims and assistant athletic director Ben White were listed as contacts for teams potentially interested in playing.

The game had been scheduled as Senior Night for Middleton.

Madison West has lost its first four games, including two in the Big Eight. Madison West's next game then would be Oct. 1 against Beloit Memorial. 

Entering this week's games, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Madison Memorial are leading the conference standings, each with 2-0 records. Sun Prairie is scheduled to play Madison Memorial on Friday, and Sun Prairie would now need to seek a game for next week. 

In the Capitol Conference, the football game between Walworth Big Foot and Columbus scheduled Friday at Columbus was listed as canceled Wednesday on Columbus’ athletics calendar.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

