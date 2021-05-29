Madison West selects Art Bonomie as football coach

Bonomie had been part of Murphy's staff during past high school football seasons and said he developed a great relationship with Murphy. He said he hopes to maintain continuity with Murphy's system.

"We want to build consistency in what we are going to do," Bonomie said.

The school decided on Bonomie as permanent coach after he filled an interim role, according to Pelton.

Bonomie said he served as interim coach for the high school program this spring, starting in March. Murphy coached the Madison West club football team this spring.

Bonomie said football always has been important to him, including in his youth, and has led him to want to give back to the sport because he sees football as a way for young participants to learn to commit and be responsible.

That spurred him to have the desire to become a head coach, he said.

"Wanting to be in a role where I can influence kids and make that difference was always there," said Bonomie, adding he would like to provide stability and continuity in the program.