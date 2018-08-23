The Big Eight Conference football game between Madison West and Madison East scheduled for Friday night has been switched to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lussier Stadium at Madison La Follette due to weather, travel and safety concerns.
Madison East athletic director T.J. Rogness said Thursday in an email: “Due to the uncertainty of tomorrow's weather and the strong possibility of unsafe travel conditions for teams, families and staff, tomorrow's football game between East and West will be postponed to Saturday, 1 p.m., at Lussier Stadium.”
The game had been scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Breese Stevens Field.