Madison West hires football coach a week before team's minicamp begins

Madison West High School is staying within the district for its next football coach one week ahead of the team’s minicamp July 22.
Mike Wolfgram, a 1999 West alumnus, was hired to lead the program by newly hired athletic director Corvonn Gaines, who announced the move Friday evening.
Wolfgram replaces Arturo Bonomie, who took over as coach in May 2021. Bonomie’s hiring, including his educational background, and tenure as coach drew scrutiny from some within the West program. He announced early last month he was stepping down as coach after the team went 1-8 last season.
Wolfgram has served the Madison Metropolitan School District for most of his 18 years since graduating from Beloit College. He was West’s offensive coordinator from 2005-14, per his LinkedIn profile, as well as a teacher at Leopold Elementary School for the past decade.
He earned a master’s degree at Edgewood College in 2010 and another at Harvard University in 2012. He worked as a principal intern at Roger Clap Innovation School while studying in Boston.
“In addition to being a great coach, he is an excellent educator,” Gaines said in a news release. “We believe his focus on athletics being an extension of the classroom is perfectly aligned with the school district’s goal of every student graduating college, career and community ready.”
Wolfgram helped earn the Regents’ first playoff victory in 20 years when they beat Mukwonago 22-7 on Oct. 19, 2012. That season’s team scored 27.2 points per game and finished 7-3.
West last won a playoff game in 2017 (9-3) and hasn’t played in the postseason since 2019.
Wolfgram also has coached football and basketball at the freshman, junior varsity or varsity levels over the past 15 years.
He is expected to fill out his staff over the next week.
UW’s women’s basketball record book states the first “intercollegiate” game took place on Dec. 6, 1974 when the Badgers defeated Minnesota 55-…
