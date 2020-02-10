Madison West football coach Brad Murphy earns regional coaching honor

Madison West football coach Brad Murphy was selected as a regional winner for the Positive Coaching Alliance’s 2020 Double-Goal Coach Award.

Regional winners were selected from almost 700 nominations, representing 44 states, according to a release from the organization.

In upcoming weeks, the organization’s selection committee will identify 25 national winners who will receive $1,000, a certificate from PCA, recognition on PCA’s website and in its newsletters and other media, and an invitation with a guest to the PCA’s national youth sports awards and benefit May 2 at Santa Clara University in California.

Four of the national winners will be selected to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the event.

One PCA national coach of the year will receive $10,000 from the Taube Family Foundation -- $2,500 to the coach and $7,500 to the youth sports organization or school of the coach’s choice – for excellence in coaching and making an impact in their community, according to the announcement.

Murphy was one of 98 regional winners announced (two more might be added, according to the organization).

Murphy, John Hallet (Oconomowoc log rolling) and Keiya Square (Wilmot Union High School football) were coaches from Wisconsin who were regional winners.

