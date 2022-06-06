Madison West football coach Arturo Bonomie steps down

Arturo Bonomie has stepped down as Madison West football coach after one season.

The Regents, after offseason turmoil, will begin a search for a new football coach.

“Coach Bonomie has decided to step aside,” Madison West athletic director Alicia Pelton wrote in an email Monday. “The Madison School District will be posting the position at the end of this week.”

The Regents finished 1-8 last fall, including 1-6 in the Big Eight Conference. The Regents’ lone victory was over Beloit Memorial.

Bonomie was named coach in May 2021, replacing Brad Murphy.

“I want to start by saying thank you for all the love and support I have received,” Bonomie said in a statement to Madison West families and student-athletes that was shared by Pelton. “I’m also thankful for all the support that our athletic department, West High and MMSD gave me.

“At this point, I think it is best for me to step aside from my position as the head coach. I’m looking forward to contributing to the community in other ways. I know the future is bright for the program. Thank you and much love for your dedication and love for the program.”

Pelton indicated that Madison West will name an interim coach as soon as possible, until a new permanent coach is hired, and said Madison West families will be updated about summer speed and strength training, seven-on-seven work, equipment, scheduling details and summer updates for football.

“As we finish up the school year, we talk with all of the coaches to figure out what’s best for them and the program and Art decided for himself and his family, it was best to step aside at this time,” Madison Memorial athletic director and Madison School District athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said in a telephone interview Monday late afternoon. “We appreciate everything he has done to support Madison area student-athletes.”

Bonomie’s hiring, including his background, and tenure reportedly faced scrutiny and dissatisfaction, including from people associated with the team, during the school year and particularly this spring.

That led to Tim LeMonds, Madison School District executive director of communications and public affairs, to issue a statement to a State Journal query in April, saying: “District leadership is very aware of concerns raised by some in our school community who are associated with the West High School football team. We have been looking into the matter very closely, and have either met with or responded directly to those individuals who have expressed concern.”

At the time, LeMonds also said: “MMSD requires each new hire to pass a very thorough and comprehensive background check. We can confirm all protocols, including performing required background checks, were appropriately followed during the hiring process for West High School’s head football coach.”

A message was left seeking further comment from Bonomie.

Schlitz said Bonomie has been helpful trying to set up a smooth transition for the Regents’ football players.

In a separate announcement Monday, Pelton said Regents girls basketball coach Chaz Jones has resigned to spend more time with his family.

Pelton said in a phone interview Monday night, "I'm thankful for those guys (Bonomie and Jones) and the work they put in."

However, Pelton, asked to explain further about Bonomie's departure, said she couldn't discuss personnel matters.

Madison West finished 3-21 overall and 1-17 in the Big Eight in girls basketball this past season.

Schlitz said he anticipated the girls basketball opening to be posted this week.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.