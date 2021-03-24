Madison West club football team struggles to schedule games as WIAA alternate fall season opens

Nee said he and his counterparts from the other three schools haven’t said they have ruled out playing the club team, adding if something changes in the schedule that possibility could be assessed at that time.

The club team might serve as a COVID-19 fill-in opponent for teams in the state that lose opponents.

Murphy said the athletic directors told him they appreciated what he was trying to do. He said he believes “they will do the right thing for the kids” after he said the Madison School District didn’t. But right now he disagrees with those four schools' scheduling, saying, “It really is a travesty.”

“We talk about equity in the (conference) mission statement, but this is the most hypocritical thing I’ve seen in my life,” Murphy said. “I will keep speaking against it.”

The Big Eight announced it wasn’t playing conference competitions in the fall and winter seasons due to scheduling interruptions during the pandemic, meaning scheduling by the athletic directors had to be done with contracts on a non-conference basis, even with other Big Eight schools.

Zimba said Murphy reached out to him but when he spoke with Murphy the club team was in the works and the Madison schools hadn’t made a decision. And Zimba needed to make a plan to serve his community.