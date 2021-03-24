Madison West club football team struggles to schedule games as WIAA alternate fall season opens

Brad Murphy savored seeing the smiling faces on the Madison West club football team after Saturday’s scrimmage against Monona Grove at the Madison Edgewood field.
The team of 40 players — including 20 from Madison West, 10 from Madison La Follette, six from Madison East and four from Madison Memorial — and the coaching staff, led by Murphy, were glad for the opportunity.
“We had a great time,” said Murphy, the Madison West football coach who has organized the club team because the Madison Metropolitan School District isn’t playing football during the WIAA alternate fall season this spring. “We got a lot of work in, and there were no major injuries. It was a lot of fun.”
High school football teams in this area that didn’t play in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin game action this week, including a game between Verona and host Sun Prairie on Friday night. It is the start of seven weeks of competition permitted by the WIAA.
How many games the Madison West club team will play is uncertain and a point of frustration for Murphy, who’s attempting to fill out a schedule.
So far, the club team, which Murphy said has WIAA approval to play, plans to play a scrimmage against Mount Horeb/Barneveld this week at Edgewood and has games scheduled April 9 at Milwaukee Kingdom Prep and May 7 at Milton. The team is scheduled to play a JV game, primarily with younger players from Madison West, on Thursday against West Allis Hale.
Murphy said he has contacted other schools in the area and state, seeking to schedule games, and commended Badger Conference schools that offered help.
He hoped Big Eight Conference schools Beloit Memorial, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona — the four other schools in the Big Eight’s football league with the four Madison public schools — would play the club team after the Madison School District decided against playing.
“All the kids in Madison have been through enough in the last year,” Murphy said. “It’s a pretty small ask for our conference to play our kids. It’s an easy gesture for each school to do.”
Scheduling piece
But those schools have scheduled a double round robin against each other — home-and-away games constituting six of their weeks.
“We put together that schedule while we were waiting for the Madison schools to make a decision,” Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims said. “We have contracts and we are going to honor those contracts.”
Sims, Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee, Verona athletic director Joel Zimba and Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard each said scheduling commitments were the largest factor in the situation.
“The big piece is scheduling,” Nee said.
Nee said he and his counterparts from the other three schools haven’t said they have ruled out playing the club team, adding if something changes in the schedule that possibility could be assessed at that time.
The club team might serve as a COVID-19 fill-in opponent for teams in the state that lose opponents.
Murphy said the athletic directors told him they appreciated what he was trying to do. He said he believes “they will do the right thing for the kids” after he said the Madison School District didn’t. But right now he disagrees with those four schools' scheduling, saying, “It really is a travesty.”
“We talk about equity in the (conference) mission statement, but this is the most hypocritical thing I’ve seen in my life,” Murphy said. “I will keep speaking against it.”
The Big Eight announced it wasn’t playing conference competitions in the fall and winter seasons due to scheduling interruptions during the pandemic, meaning scheduling by the athletic directors had to be done with contracts on a non-conference basis, even with other Big Eight schools.
Zimba said Murphy reached out to him but when he spoke with Murphy the club team was in the works and the Madison schools hadn’t made a decision. And Zimba needed to make a plan to serve his community.
“We can’t plan out things with things that aren’t guaranteed,” Zimba said. “Madison was week by week. We got to the point where we had to pull the trigger. We were 100% go, Sun Prairie was 100% go, Beloit Memorial was 100% go and Middleton was 100% go.”
Waiting on Madison
The football scheduling situation for Beloit Memorial, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona was complicated by those schools waiting on the Madison public schools to finalize a decision, and led to scheduling talks with Badger Conference schools not working out.
“We looked at all kinds of options,” Beard said, adding: “We said, `If push comes to shove, why don’t we do a double round robin?’’’
Nee, Zimba, Beard and Sims — who know each other’s protocols for COVID-19 and athletic codes of conduct — have been consistent with their stance re-doing the football scheduling, Nee said.
“We had to start planning,” Nee said. “We needed to put together a schedule for our communities — to make sure our kids were taken care of.”
Nee and Zimba said adding a game against the Madison West club team would alter that schedule at this point.
“We would be displacing one of the schools that is school sponsored and run by the school, at that point,” Nee said.
Zimba said he feels bad about the club team’s situation, but he didn’t believe it would be fair to displace one of those schools (Verona, Middleton, Sun Prairie or Beloit Memorial), forcing them to find another game. Zimba said he’d then have to answer to his community about why Verona didn’t have a full schedule.
Scheduling challenges
Zimba said he empathized with Murphy’s efforts to put together a schedule on the fly, after he and other athletic directors experienced that firsthand this past winter sports season.
“It’s not foreign to us,” Zimba said. “We understand both sides of it.”
After the round-robin portion, Sun Prairie (Janesville Craig), Middleton (Monona Grove) and Verona (Janesville Parker) have games scheduled during the final week, while the Madison West club team has a game against Milton the last week of the season.
Beard said Beloit Memorial is keeping that week open so its students competing in the alternate fall season could begin participation in the traditional spring season.
“We just want to give our kids an opportunity,” Beard said.
Murphy said the club team is insured, has its own uniforms, follows COVID-19 protocols for Dane County and has totaled about $15,000 through fundraising.
“It’s been rewarding,” Murphy said. “It’s definitely something I’ll never forget. I’m extremely happy we are doing this for the kids.”