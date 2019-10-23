Division 1
Madison West Regents
Coach: Brad Murphy, fourth year.
Record: 4-5 (4-5 Big Eight); No. 8 seeding.
Playoff history: Third consecutive year and 14th overall. West won a state championship in 1977 and took second in 1981. West made it to the third round in 2017, but before that won only one playoff game from 1985 to 2016.
Per-game averages: Points — 25.7 scored, 18.7 allowed. Rushing yards — 222 offense, 66 defense. Passing yards — 127 offense, 77 defense.
Statistical leaders: Rushing — William Gutknecht, 683 yards, 10 touchdowns; Nazier Jones, 675-6. Receiving — Jones, 13 for 220 yards. Tackles — Matthew McLain, 107 total, 17 for loss.
About the Regents: West played its way into the postseason by winning three consecutive games before a 21-13 loss at Sun Prairie last week. The Regents were beaten by Madison Memorial, 28-6, in Week 5. McLain, a defensive back, has led the Regents in tackles for the last two years.
Madison Memorial Spartans
Coach: Michael Harris, second year.
Record: 9-0 (9-0 Big Eight); No. 1 seeding; No. 4 state ranking.
Playoff history: It’s Memorial’s third consecutive playoff trip and 15th overall. The Spartans have won only five playoff games in total, and only one (in 2015) since 2004.
Per-game averages: Points — 36.5 scored, 12.6 allowed. Rushing yards — 204 offense, 129 defense. Passing yards — 128 offense, 64 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Jacob Ceniti, 58.6 percent completions, 1,474 yards, 18 TDs. Rushing — Kam Marshall, 765 yards, 8 TDs; Kabaris Vasser, 590 yards, 8 TDs; Ceniti, 306 yards, 9 TDs. Receiving — LeKwan Lewis, 27 for 610 yards, 6 TDs. Tackles — Kyle Murphy 90, 3 for loss; Kaden Reetz and Kole Kerkhoff, 3 interceptions each.
About the Spartans: Memorial earned the first undefeated regular season in school history. The Spartans have blown away opponents but also have pulled out close victories, beating Sun Prairie and Verona by three points each, with the Verona victory coming in the final seconds of play. … Harris coached previously at Madison La Follette.