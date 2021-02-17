Madison school district athletics plan for alternate season nears; club football option in works

“This is an equity issue we plan to address,” he wrote in an email Wednesday night after an earlier phone interview. “We have a lot of at-risk kids in our program and we want to make sure we do everything possible to give them the support they need.”

He also cited mental-health reasons for wanting the students to play.

Murphy said he plans to be the coach and will organize the schedule.

Coaches of school teams aren’t permitted to coach such club teams. Murphy said he likely will be let go as Madison West’s coach if he coaches this club team, but said, “For me, I have to do it for these kids.”

He said he reached out to parents and about 20 parents are paying for helmets and shoulder pads for their student-athletes and potentially for others through sponsorships. Fundraisers also will be held, including if the team needs to rent a field, he said.

He said uniforms not affiliated with the Madison schools will be ordered through the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s support.