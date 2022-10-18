Madison Memorial's Charlie Erlandson is a dual threat — as a quarterback and a golfer

The starting quarterback for the Madison Memorial football team is also the Spartans’ No. 1 golfer.

Certainly, there are examples of quarterbacks who love to golf: including from around these parts, Burlington's favorite son Tony Romo and the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers.

But it remains a fairly rare combination of sports choices for high school athletes.

One that Madison Memorial football coach Michael Harris said, “We don’t hear that often."

While unique, it seems perfectly normal in the life of Spartans senior Charlie Erlandson, who’s played — and loved — golf and football (while playing quarterback) since he was young.

Erlandson, however, can see why people might wonder.

“They are definitely two very different things, which is weird why I play them both,” he said.

This fall, the 6-foot, 180-pound Erlandson directs the offense for the fourth-seeded Spartans, who will play host to the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Pulaski co-op in their WIAA Division 1 football playoff opener Friday night at Mansfield Stadium.

Come spring, he again will tee off for the Memorial boys golf team after playing from the top spot in the Spartans’ lineup and finishing tied for 22nd at the Division 1 state meet last season in Kohler.

“People ask me what other sport I play when they see me on the football field,” he said. “They don’t think I play golf. But when they ask me in the golf season, they don’t think I play football. That’s what I appreciate about (the sports). They are two totally different sports and I think they both contribute to make me a better person.”

Erlandson enjoys the break that being on the golf course provides from the collisions and contact occurring on the football field. Yet, he also enjoys preparing for an opposing defense, which he finds different from the mental grind golf can be.

Mental toughness

But the ability to concentrate in the moment helps Erlandson in both sports.

“It’s his mental game that he really strives in,” Harris said. “I think the discipline to be in `the here and now’ is one of his greatest attributes. He still has a lot of growth to do with it, but it is getting better and better each game. I’m knocking on wood that it keeps going.

“That is one of the neat things about this young man — his ability to analyze and assess. Yes, he is emotional at times because he loves his brothers (on the football team) so much and he loves the game so much. But then it is on to the next play.”

Spartans offensive assistant David Hebgen said Erlandson’s development has been aided by a lot of time watching film. Harris said he believes Erlandson and offensive coordinator Chris Ceniti are in sync with what they are seeing on the field and in play-calling.

“I’m still learning, which is so cool because with football you can learn a new thing every week,” Erlandson said. “We get challenged by a new team and a new scheme every week and I find it very interesting to see how our team can attack different defenses. I think I have grown a lot as a quarterback and I hope to keep growing so I can help our team to go as far as I can.”

Erlandson has completed 90 of 178 passes for 1,644 yards and 23 touchdowns, with four interceptions, for the Spartans (7-2 overall, 5-2 Big Eight Conference), who finished third in the Big Eight behind champion Verona and runner-up Middleton.

Junior Mekai Ward and seniors Joe Mueller and Luke Cattapan have been top passing targets for Erlandson, who’s also rushed for five touchdowns.

“I think we’ve grown so much as a team and just bonding better together has made us play better,” Erlandson said. “Just building relationships with the guys, that will always lead to better team success and that’s proven throughout the season.

“The core group of guys (12 to 15 players he’s known) on our team have been together since fourth grade. I think it is very beneficial to us because of the bonds we’ve created with each other, and I think that makes us play so much better.”

Team vs. individual

Another difference between his two chosen sports is that in golf the individual scores make up the high school team’s result or he's playing as an individual in a summer tournament, whereas on the football field Erlandson needs to work with 10 other players to execute on offense.

“It’s just the difference between a team-oriented sport and an individual sport,” he said. “It’s just very different. In football, you have to make sure everyone knows what to do, especially in my position (as quarterback). In golf, I only have to worry about myself. In a team sport, we are all working together for a common goal and that’s what I like about it.”

That’s not to say he doesn’t love golf, the sport he plans to play in college.

“In football season, I would say football (is his favorite),” said Erlandson, who spent time playing golf at the IMG Academy in Florida a few years ago and helped Memorial to a seventh-place tie as a team at state last spring. “In golf season, I’d say golf.”

Erlandson said none of his varsity golf teammates play football, although senior Sam Godager plays soccer. Harris agreed that Erlandson’s two sports might not be a common pairing. But that is OK with Harris, who’s a proponent of multisport athletes and commended the Memorial athletic department for advocating that philosophy.

Erlandson’s junior football season had a major setback when he broke his collarbone in the first game, Harris said. That also was a big hit for the Spartans’ offensive plan, which was centered on Erlandson at quarterback.

“To his credit, he had the grit and the tenacity to keep rehabbing and fighting and staying supportive of his teammates and came back at the tail end of the season to get in the last two games and the playoff game,” Harris said.

Coming together

Erlandson and others in the senior class returned, wanting to put together a strong final season.

“They made it very clear they want to go as far as they are possibly capable of in the playoffs,” Harris said. “So we are very grateful for the opportunity to be the fourth seed and at home for our playoff game."

Seeing the team come together to watch the WIAA’s reveal event of the playoff brackets was a highlight for Harris.

“To see the athletes unite together as friends, that is really a joy of my job, seeing those friendships develop,” Harris said. “You and I know that those are going to be bonds that last a lifetime.”

Erlandson seconded that notion.

“Even if I weren’t playing football, I’d be hanging out with these guys every day,” he said. “It’s been a blast. There’s nothing like the Friday Night Lights, that’s for sure.”

Unless, of course, there are 18 holes to play.