Madison Memorial junior quarterback Jason Ceniti was named Back of the Year when the Madison All-City Football team was announced Monday, based on a vote of the five city coaches.
Madison Memorial senior offensive lineman Cam Bott was selected as the Lineman of the Year and Spartans coach Mike Harris was named Coach of the Year.
The Spartans finished 8-1 in Big Eight Conference play, sharing the conference championship with Sun Prairie, and 8-2 overall.
Memorial led selections to the team. Ceniti, Bott, receiver Cade Ellingson, tight end Michael Cerniglia and running backs Kam Marshall and Dryden Schaefer were selected on offense. Defensive end Will Sprout, linebackers Sam Jessup and Kaden Reetz and defensive back Jeremiah Jordan were chosen on defense.
The longstanding Madison Shrine Club All-City football banquet wasn’t held this fall, as the Shriners elected to discontinue sponsorship of the annual event. Declining interest and attendance from the Shriners, schools and the community were among factors in the decision, longtime committee chairman Dick Jones previously said.
The Madison Shrine Club played host to the five football teams from Madison — Madison East, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West. The 79th annual banquet was held in October of 2017, at the Madison Masonic Center.
This year, the teams were scheduled to announce their All-City selections at their individual banquets. The All-City list was released to media Monday.
ALL-CITY FOOTBALL TEAM
OFFENSE
Linemen: Conner Grabins, jr., Madison Edgewood; Sean Garity, jr., Madison East; Luke Vitale, jr., Madison La Follette; Cam Bott, sr., Madison Memorial; Lawrence Tran, sr., Madison West.
Wide receivers: Charlie Corcoran, sr., Edgewood; Ian McCosky, sr., East; Jaden Nix, sr., La Follette; Cade Ellingson, sr., Memorial.
Tight ends: Dakari Clay, sr., East; Michael Cerniglia, sr., Memorial.
Running backs: Kayvion James-Ragland, sr., La Follette; Kam Marshall, jr., Memorial; Dryden Schaefer, sr., Memorial; Kelvin Opoku-Appoh, sr., West.
Quarterbacks: Thomas Hartlieb, sr., Edgewood; Jason Ceniti, jr., Memorial.
Kicker: Chris Boll, sr., Edgewood.
DEFENSE
Linemen: Andrew Newton, sr., Edgewood; Thylas Henderson, sr., East; Gary Barnes, sr., La Follette; Will Sprout, sr., Memorial; Carson Meyer, sr., West.
Linebackers: Mitchell Wendler, sr., Edgewood; C.J. Dean, sr., East; Mason Saunders, jr., La Follette; Sam Jessup, sr., Memorial; Kaden Reetz, jr., Memorial; Zach Mercier, jr., West.
Defensive backs: Tyler Owen, jr., East; Charlie Kunkel, jr., La Follette; Jeremiah Jordan, sr., Memorial; Matt McLain, so., West.
AWARDS
Knobby Kelliher Spirit of the Game award: Chase Cannarella, sr., Edgewood; Kyle Bakken, sr., East; Di’ante Johnson, sr., La Follette; Chris Miller, sr., Memorial; Ezra Thompson, jr., West.
Lineman of the Year: Cam Bott, sr., Memorial.
Back of the Year: Jason Ceniti, jr., Memorial.
Coach of the Year: Mike Harris, Memorial.