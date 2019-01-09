Madison Memorial senior Will Sprout announced on Twitter Wednesday he plans to compete in football and baseball at Carroll University.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Sprout played defensive end for Madison Memorial, which shared the Big Eight Conference football title with Sun Prairie this fall.
Sprout was an All-City football selection on defense and earned honorable-mention recognition on the Big Eight all-conference football team.
The left-handed batting Sprout also plays baseball for the Spartans. He primarily is a first baseman but also can play outfield and designated hitter.
Carroll is an NCAA Division III program in Waukesha.
Sprout committed Tuesday night.
Sprout tweeted Wednesday afternoon: "Blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic, football, and baseball career at Carroll University. Excited to be a Pioneer!"