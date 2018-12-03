Madison Memorial senior tight end Michael Cerniglia Jr. announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Northern Illinois University for football.
Cerniglia was an All-City selection on offense and was an honorable-mention all-conference choice in the Big Eight Conference. According to WisSports.net statistics, he caught 20 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns for Madison Memorial, which shared the Big Eight title with Sun Prairie.
He tweeted in part: “I want to thank my family, my coaches and teammates along with my closest friends for always being there for me throughout this recruiting process. … I want to thank Coach Yelk and Coach Carey for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing college football and making NIU football feel like home. I am proud and excited to announce I have committed to Northern Illinois University to continue my academic and athletic career.”
Rod Carey is the head coach, while Tyler Yelk, a former Poynette athlete, is an assistant coach.
Northern Illinois is an NCAA Division I program in DeKalb, Illinois. Sean Frazier is the athletic director. He is a former deputy athletic director at the University of Wisconsin.