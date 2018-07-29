Madison Memorial senior-to-be Jeremiah Jordan announced via Twitter Sunday that he has orally committed to play football at Illinois State University.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jordan is a linebacker. He also has played running back for the Spartans. Jordan was an honorable-mention all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference last season as a junior.
Illinois State is located in Normal, Illinois, and is an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision program.
Illinois State is coached by Brock Spack.
Six athletes from Wisconsin are listed on the Redbirds’ roster, including Ty DeForest, a junior from Marshall, and Josh Dinga, a freshman from Sun Prairie.
Jordan tweeted: “Growing up I had a dream of playing the game of football at a high level. Prayed for it, lost sleep for it, and did nothing but push myself to be the best player I can be. I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in because not many people can say they’ve had the chance to be in my shoes. Coach Spack gave me the opportunity to come to the university and make me feel nothing but I am at home. With that being said, I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Illinois State!!”