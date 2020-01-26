Madison Memorial's Jason Ceniti makes college decision for football

Madison Memorial senior Jason Ceniti announced Sunday on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Whitewater for football.

Ceniti was the Spartans’ quarterback and also saw action at defensive end.

Madison Memorial was the Big Eight Conference champion and reached the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Ceniti was a first-team all-conference selection as a quarterback in the Big Eight.

He was a first-team choice as one of the quarterbacks on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

He was the back of the year and one of the quarterbacks chosen on the Madison All-City team.

Ceniti earned an honorable-mention selection as a quarterback on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team.

He was an honorable-mention pick on The Associated Press all-state team.