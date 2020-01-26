You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison Memorial's Jason Ceniti makes college decision for football
0 comments

Madison Memorial's Jason Ceniti makes college decision for football

{{featured_button_text}}
Verona-at-Memorial-Wisconsin-high-school-football-09-H4H0236-09272019211617

Madison Memorial quarterback, Jason Ceniti, drops back to pass in the rain, as Verona takes on Madison Memorial in Big Eight Conference high school football at Mansfield Stadium on Friday, 9/27/19 in Madison, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon

Madison Memorial senior Jason Ceniti announced Sunday on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Whitewater for football.

Ceniti was the Spartans’ quarterback and also saw action at defensive end.

Madison Memorial was the Big Eight Conference champion and reached the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Ceniti was a first-team all-conference selection as a quarterback in the Big Eight.

He was a first-team choice as one of the quarterbacks on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

He was the back of the year and one of the quarterbacks chosen on the Madison All-City team.

Ceniti earned an honorable-mention selection as a quarterback on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team.

He was an honorable-mention pick on The Associated Press all-state team.

Ceniti tweeted: “I am so grateful for my family and their support in helping me grow in all aspects of my life. I am thankful for all my friends and their support in my life journey. I am extremely thankful for all my teachers, mentors and coaches that have educated me in faith, school and athletics. With that said, I am blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and football career at UW-Whitewater!”

UW-Whitewater advanced to the NCAA Division III championship game.

+1 
Jason Ceniti mug

Ceniti
0 comments
3
0
0
0
1

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics