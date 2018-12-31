Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep football photo: Madison Memorial's Dryden Schaefer

Madison Memorial's Dryden Schaefer (18) comes up with the winning reception on the final play of the game against Middleton. Schaefer had two touchdowns in the game.

 GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

Madison Memorial senior Dryden Schaefer announced on Twitter Monday night that he has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for football.

Schaefer was selected for the Madison all-City team as a running back. He was an honorable-mention all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference. He primarily played fullback for the Spartans.

Madison Memorial shared the Big Eight title with Sun Prairie.

He tweeted: “I’m very excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and football career at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.”

Schaefer also plays basketball for Memorial.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments