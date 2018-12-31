Madison Memorial senior Dryden Schaefer announced on Twitter Monday night that he has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for football.
Schaefer was selected for the Madison all-City team as a running back. He was an honorable-mention all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference. He primarily played fullback for the Spartans.
Madison Memorial shared the Big Eight title with Sun Prairie.
He tweeted: “I’m very excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and football career at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.”
Schaefer also plays basketball for Memorial.