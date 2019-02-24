Madison Memorial senior Cameron Bott announced on Twitter that he has committed to Ripon College and plans to play football.
The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Bott was the lineman of the year on the Madison All-City team in 2018. He was selected as an offensive lineman on the All-City team.
Bott was a first-team selection as an offensive lineman on the Big Eight Conference all-conference team.
Bott earned honorable-mention recognition as an offensive lineman on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area football team.
Madison Memorial shared the Big Eight Conference title with Sun Prairie.
Bott tweeted: “I am very excited to announce am going to continue my athletic and academic career at Ripon College.”
Middleton's Bryce Carey makes decision
Middleton senior Bryce Carey announced on Twitter that he has committed to Northern Illinois University for football.
The 6-2, 182-pound Carey was a second-team selection as a quarterback on the all-Big Eight team.
Carey earned honorable-mention recognition as a quarterback on the all-Area team.
Carey tweeted: “Excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Northern Illinois University!”
Sun Prairie's Daniel Hawk will go west
Sun Prairie senior Daniel Hawk announced on Twitter that he has committed to Mesa College in San Diego, California, where he plans to play football.
The 6-5, 205-pound Hawk was a first-team choice as a defensive lineman on the Big Eight all-conference team. He earned honorable-mention recognition as a defensive lineman on the All-Area team.