Madison Memorial football team tops Verona with late goal-line stand

“I told Mike at the end that I was just hoping for payback there,” said Richardson, who was Harris’ freshman boys basketball coach at Memorial years ago. “He said, `I know you were.’ It was exactly the same. They had a chance, I think, to kick a field goal (in 2019). We were running the ball well (at the end of the game). We were at the half-yard line. Why not?

“They just shot gaps and guessed right. We just didn’t do it. But it was an exciting way to end. I liked the way our kids fought.”

Guevara said he saw a lineman lean.

“So, I shot the gap and surprisingly it was open,” he said. “And I saw them give him the handoff, so I went to (his) left side and made the initial contact. But I know I wouldn’t be able to do it without my boys in green. … I know they wanted to get that touchdown, so I had to try my best to stop them with my boys.”

Senior Tyler Piotrowski rushed for two touchdowns as Memorial (2-1) took a 12-2 halftime lead, while senior Antonio Thomas rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries. Defensively, senior Anthony Ward II intercepted two passes and junior Joe Mueller picked off another pass that had been deflected by senior defensive end Cole Hendrickson.