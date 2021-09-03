 Skip to main content
Madison Memorial football team tops Verona with late goal-line stand
PREP FOOTBALL | MADISON MEMORIAL 12, VERONA 9

PREP FOOTBALL | MADISON MEMORIAL 12, VERONA 9

VERONA — When Madison Memorial senior defensive tackle Chris Guevara shot the gap, he shot down the Verona football team’s final opportunity for a dramatic come-from-behind victory Friday night.

With Verona facing fourth-and-goal inside the Memorial 1-yard line, the Spartans’ defense made a goal-line stand with 27.2 seconds remaining.

Memorial — led, according to its coaches, by the interior surge of Guevara and junior Patrick Greening and then the pursuit of their teammates — stopped Verona senior running back Kyle Krantz in the middle of the field before he could get to the corner on a sweep to the right out of the Wing-T.

And that 3-yard loss preserved the visiting Spartans’ 12-9 victory in a Big Eight Conference opener.

“It’s a great feeling,” the 5-foot-8, 195-pound Guevara said. “I’ve been waiting on this moment my whole life. It was great to do it with my brothers.”

Two years ago, also on a rainy night, Memorial defeated Verona 27-24 when Spartans coach Mike Harris passed on a tying field goal attempt and Kabaris Vasser scored on a 3-yard touchdown run as time expired.

This time, Verona coach Dave Richardson, with no timeouts left, said he decided against running out the field goal team because the football was inside the 1-yard line.

“I told Mike at the end that I was just hoping for payback there,” said Richardson, who was Harris’ freshman boys basketball coach at Memorial years ago. “He said, `I know you were.’ It was exactly the same. They had a chance, I think, to kick a field goal (in 2019). We were running the ball well (at the end of the game). We were at the half-yard line. Why not?

“They just shot gaps and guessed right. We just didn’t do it. But it was an exciting way to end. I liked the way our kids fought.”

Guevara said he saw a lineman lean.

“So, I shot the gap and surprisingly it was open,” he said. “And I saw them give him the handoff, so I went to (his) left side and made the initial contact. But I know I wouldn’t be able to do it without my boys in green. … I know they wanted to get that touchdown, so I had to try my best to stop them with my boys.”

Senior Tyler Piotrowski rushed for two touchdowns as Memorial (2-1) took a 12-2 halftime lead, while senior Antonio Thomas rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries. Defensively, senior Anthony Ward II intercepted two passes and junior Joe Mueller picked off another pass that had been deflected by senior defensive end Cole Hendrickson.

“I’m proud of both our defensive and offensive lines,” Harris said. “They gave me what they could. We are trying to play catchup after 644 days of not being together and not even being in the weight room (because Memorial didn’t play in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic). So, everything they have gotten, they have earned themselves. So, I’m really proud of them.”

The Wildcats (2-1) had their running game bottled up by the Memorial defense until Krantz, who had 108 yards on 13 carries, exploded for a 77-yard touchdown run — rallying Verona within 12-9 with 3 minutes, 7 seconds remaining. The Wildcats started their final drive at the Memorial 43 with 2:08 left to play after senior Karson Mitchell’s 37-yard punt return.

The Spartans turned to sophomore quarterback Caden Feinstein because starter Charles Erlandson wasn’t available due to injury. Harris said Feinstein had been fourth on the depth chart before the season until injuries sidelined the three others, including Erlandson.

“I’m excited that Caden Feinstein has accepted leadership,” Harris said. “He’s showing he can handle pressure and he’s very composed.”

Verona had the early lead after a bouncing snap to Armando Lopez-Darden in his end zone led the Memorial punter to turn and kick the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety with 4:37 left in the first quarter.

But the Spartans regained possession when Ward II came up with the first of his two first-half interceptions.

Memorial marched 56 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. Piotrowski powered in off left tackle for a 5-yard touchdown and a 6-2 lead with 9:55 remaining in the second quarter.

Piotrowski’s second touchdown run, 2 yards off the right side of the Spartans’ line, increased the Spartans’ lead to 12-2 with 7.6 seconds left before halftime.

Feinstein’s 20-yard completion to Hendrickson, running a crossing route, moved the ball to the Wildcats’ 25-yard line and was a big play on the drive.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

