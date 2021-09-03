Madison Memorial football team tops Verona with late goal-line stand

VERONA — When Madison Memorial senior defensive tackle Chris Guevara shot the gap, he shot down the Verona football team’s final opportunity for a dramatic come-from-behind victory Friday night.
With Verona facing fourth-and-goal inside the Memorial 1-yard line, the Spartans’ defense made a goal-line stand with 27.2 seconds remaining.
Memorial — led, according to its coaches, by the interior surge of Guevara and junior Patrick Greening and then the pursuit of their teammates — stopped Verona senior running back Kyle Krantz in the middle of the field before he could get to the corner on a sweep to the right out of the Wing-T.
And that 3-yard loss preserved the visiting Spartans’ 12-9 victory in a Big Eight Conference opener.
“It’s a great feeling,” the 5-foot-8, 195-pound Guevara said. “I’ve been waiting on this moment my whole life. It was great to do it with my brothers.”
Two years ago, also on a rainy night, Memorial defeated Verona 27-24 when Spartans coach Mike Harris passed on a tying field goal attempt and Kabaris Vasser scored on a 3-yard touchdown run as time expired.
This time, Verona coach Dave Richardson, with no timeouts left, said he decided against running out the field goal team because the football was inside the 1-yard line.
“I told Mike at the end that I was just hoping for payback there,” said Richardson, who was Harris’ freshman boys basketball coach at Memorial years ago. “He said, `I know you were.’ It was exactly the same. They had a chance, I think, to kick a field goal (in 2019). We were running the ball well (at the end of the game). We were at the half-yard line. Why not?
“They just shot gaps and guessed right. We just didn’t do it. But it was an exciting way to end. I liked the way our kids fought.”
Guevara said he saw a lineman lean.
“So, I shot the gap and surprisingly it was open,” he said. “And I saw them give him the handoff, so I went to (his) left side and made the initial contact. But I know I wouldn’t be able to do it without my boys in green. … I know they wanted to get that touchdown, so I had to try my best to stop them with my boys.”
Senior Tyler Piotrowski rushed for two touchdowns as Memorial (2-1) took a 12-2 halftime lead, while senior Antonio Thomas rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries. Defensively, senior Anthony Ward II intercepted two passes and junior Joe Mueller picked off another pass that had been deflected by senior defensive end Cole Hendrickson.
“I’m proud of both our defensive and offensive lines,” Harris said. “They gave me what they could. We are trying to play catchup after 644 days of not being together and not even being in the weight room (because Memorial didn’t play in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic). So, everything they have gotten, they have earned themselves. So, I’m really proud of them.”
The Wildcats (2-1) had their running game bottled up by the Memorial defense until Krantz, who had 108 yards on 13 carries, exploded for a 77-yard touchdown run — rallying Verona within 12-9 with 3 minutes, 7 seconds remaining. The Wildcats started their final drive at the Memorial 43 with 2:08 left to play after senior Karson Mitchell’s 37-yard punt return.
The Spartans turned to sophomore quarterback Caden Feinstein because starter Charles Erlandson wasn’t available due to injury. Harris said Feinstein had been fourth on the depth chart before the season until injuries sidelined the three others, including Erlandson.
“I’m excited that Caden Feinstein has accepted leadership,” Harris said. “He’s showing he can handle pressure and he’s very composed.”
Verona had the early lead after a bouncing snap to Armando Lopez-Darden in his end zone led the Memorial punter to turn and kick the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety with 4:37 left in the first quarter.
But the Spartans regained possession when Ward II came up with the first of his two first-half interceptions.
Memorial marched 56 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. Piotrowski powered in off left tackle for a 5-yard touchdown and a 6-2 lead with 9:55 remaining in the second quarter.
Piotrowski’s second touchdown run, 2 yards off the right side of the Spartans’ line, increased the Spartans’ lead to 12-2 with 7.6 seconds left before halftime.
Feinstein’s 20-yard completion to Hendrickson, running a crossing route, moved the ball to the Wildcats’ 25-yard line and was a big play on the drive.
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).