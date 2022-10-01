Madison Memorial ends 2-game skid in big way, routs Madison West

After back-to-back losses, the Madison Memorial football team looked to get back on track Friday night.

Mission accomplished.

Madison Memorial used a balanced offensive attack and a stingy defense in dispatching Madison West 49-0 in a Big Eight Conference game at Mansfield Stadium.

Senior quarterback Charlie Erlandson and junior fullback Brock Weiler connected on two first-half touchdown passes and senior running back Bryson Cunningham scored two first-half rushing touchdowns as the Spartans (5-2 overall, 3-2 Big Eight) raced to a 27-0 lead by halftime.

Erlandson added two second-half touchdown passes and finished with four TD throws as the Spartans bounced back from losses to Middleton and Verona with a victory on homecoming and Senior Night.

“We looked at the video of West and it was clear they are a very solid team and very full of fight,” Memorial coach Michael Harris said. “So the message to the team was, `Let’s avoid the distractions from homecoming and concentrate on the controllables that we could.'

"In evaluating how we did with Middleton and against Verona and the mistakes we made, we targeted some key areas (including penalties, third-down conversions and sustaining drives). … It was what we can manage and control on our own and then try to come out ahead without any injuries.”

The Spartans focused on their own game.

“Let’s control our controllables and not have anyone go rogue, thinking they have to be the hero of the day,” Harris said.

Spartans senior defensive end Joe Mueller and senior linebacker Patrick Greening led a strong defensive effort that contained West (2-5, 2-3), which often used an option attack featuring sophomore quarterback Sam Jackson and running backs Travontae Wolf and Grayson McGettigan.

“It was a great opportunity to play with our seniors, being that it was Senior Night,” Mueller said. “It was a great night to play our rivals — the West Regents — on our shared field. My teammates and I had a lot of fun. We had high energy and we came out strong. We did the things I think we knew we needed to do.”

West first-year coach Mike Wolfgram said his team is being tested playing the top teams in the conference.

“We have to learn to compete every single play,” Wolfgram said. “We are continuing to get better. Some of these teams are at a level that they are showing the level we need to compete at. We will keep working these next two games. They aren’t going to get any easier. Middleton next week is an excellent team, as well.

“I know these boys and I know the quality of young men they are. They will keep showing up for practice and working hard to get better.”

The Spartans opened the scoring with a nine-play, 60-yard drive.

It was capped by Erlandson’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Weiler, who caught the ball in the left flat and raced in with 7 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first quarter.

Erlandson and the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Weiler combined for three completions for 35 yards on passes into the flat on the drive. Erlandson also had a 15-yard scramble, where he broke three tackles, in reaching the Regents’ 9-yard line.

Harris said normally the Spartans’ play-action passing attack works well once they have established the running game. This time, they turned to the pass. “We felt we could do our best with our tackles and sustaining the outer edge, and Brock doing some good things there and running out to the flat,” Harris said.

On the next series, Greening’s sack of Jackson stopped the Regents at the West 38-yard line.

A high snap on a West punt resulted in the Spartans taking over at the Regents’ 8-yard line. On second down, Cunningham scored on an 8-yard run, giving the Spartans a 14-0 lead with 5:52 left in the first quarter.

Memorial put together a four-play, 62-yard scoring drive that increased its lead to 21-0. The 6-0, 230-pound Cunningham rumbled 30 yards for a touchdown run with 9:37 remaining in the second quarter.

Memorial sophomore defensive back Marion Moore thwarted a Regents’ drive with an interception of a pass by West senior Robbie Bell. Moore returned the interception 86 yards to the West 10-yard line with 56 seconds left in the second quarter.

Erlandson then fired a 10-yard touchdown pass to Weiler, boosting the Spartans’ lead to 27-0 with 48 seconds remaining before halftime.

Cunningham had 80 yards rushing on nine carries, all in the first half. Cunningham and sophomore Kamarion Parker had been a running back tandem for the Spartans earlier in the season, but Harris said Parker continues to be sidelined with a broken arm.

“(Cunningham) did very well,” Harris said. “He keeps improving each week. He was our player of the week last week. We are seeing a lot of good things out of him, a lot of growth and maturity on his end.”

Wolfgram said Jackson, who didn’t play in the second half, injured his foot. He was replaced by Bell.

“We are down to our fourth quarterback,” Wolfgram said. “He’s a great kid but he doesn’t get a lot of practice reps. He was learning on the job.”

Erlandson’s third touchdown pass was a 33-yard strike to senior Luke Cattapan, who was wide open behind the secondary and in the end zone with 9:21 left in the third quarter.

Junior Rey Cruz-Perez’s 48-yard punt return to the Regents’ 5-yard line set up the Spartans’ next score.

Erlandson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to the 6-2, 215-pound Mueller, who also plays tight end, and the lead ballooned to 42-0.

Memorial senior Caleb Watkins had a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

After starting with four victories, Memorial had lost its past two games – to Middleton 45-21, then Verona 27-20 last week. The Spartans, tied for third with Janesville Craig, are pursuing conference leader Verona and second-place Middleton in the standings.

“This group (of seniors) has gone through highs and lows,” Harris said. “Everyone talks about COVID, but to have them have that hit them plus missing out on the 2020 season, then to just be the sponges they were to learn from last year’s senior class. When we met with them in the offseason, they were very committed and dedicated.”

West bounced back after losing its first three games with victories over Madison La Follette and Madison East, prior to falling to Janesville Parker 40-7 last week. West last defeated Memorial in 2017.