Madison La Follette's Demetrius Walker selects Upper Iowa University for football

Madison La Follette senior Demetrius Walker announced on Twitter on Sunday that he has orally committed to Upper Iowa University and plans to play football.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Walker is a defensive end and outside linebacker.
He was a second-team all-conference selection as a defensive lineman in the Big Eight Conference in 2019.
Walker tweeted: “I am blessed to announce my commitment to Upper Iowa University.”
Upper Iowa, in Fayette, Iowa, is an NCAA Division II program.
Madison West senior Sammy Smith, a defensive end and outside linebacker, committed to Upper Iowa last week.
Madison East’s Devion Clay, a senior in 2019-20, said this summer he planned to attend Upper Iowa.
