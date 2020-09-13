Madison La Follette's Demetrius Walker selects Upper Iowa University for football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison La Follette senior Demetrius Walker announced on Twitter on Sunday that he has orally committed to Upper Iowa University and plans to play football.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Walker is a defensive end and outside linebacker.

He was a second-team all-conference selection as a defensive lineman in the Big Eight Conference in 2019.

Walker tweeted: “I am blessed to announce my commitment to Upper Iowa University.”

Upper Iowa, in Fayette, Iowa, is an NCAA Division II program.

Madison West senior Sammy Smith, a defensive end and outside linebacker, committed to Upper Iowa last week.

Madison East’s Devion Clay, a senior in 2019-20, said this summer he planned to attend Upper Iowa.

