Madison La Follette's Dakovin Prather makes college decision for football and men's basketball
Madison La Follette's Dakovin Prather makes college decision for football and men's basketball

Madison La Follette senior Dakovin Prather announced on Twitter that he has committed to attend Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and plans to play football and men’s basketball.

The 6-foot-3 Prather was a receiver in football and a forward in boys basketball for the Lancers.

He was a second-team all-conference selection as a receiver in the Big Eight Conference and an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019 All-Area football team.

He was an honorable-mention all-Big Eight pick in basketball. He averaged 8.6 points per game and was one of the Lancers' top rebounders. 

La Follette (23-1 overall, 17-1) won the Big Eight title, was second-ranked in Division 1 and advanced to a WIAA Division 1 sectional final. That game against Madison East wasn’t played when the WIAA canceled the rest of the girls and boys tournaments due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northern State is an NCAA Division II program.

Prather tweeted: “Although it was a very difficult decision to make and I’m very grateful for all of the schools that have shown interest in me, I am confident that I have made the right decision.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to play the sports that I love at the next level. Now I finally get to make that dream a reality. I would like to thank all of my coaches and teammates, both football and basketball, for helping me throughout my athletic career and teaching me new things and helping me develop into the athlete/student that I am today.

"I would also like to thank my parents and Ms. Hank as well for all the guidance and support they have given me making this decision. With that being said, I am proud to announce that I will be pursuing my football and basketball career at Northern State University!”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

