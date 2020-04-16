Madison La Follette's Dakovin Prather makes college decision for football and men's basketball

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison La Follette senior Dakovin Prather announced on Twitter that he has committed to attend Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and plans to play football and men’s basketball.

The 6-foot-3 Prather was a receiver in football and a forward in boys basketball for the Lancers.

He was a second-team all-conference selection as a receiver in the Big Eight Conference and an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019 All-Area football team.

He was an honorable-mention all-Big Eight pick in basketball. He averaged 8.6 points per game and was one of the Lancers' top rebounders.

La Follette (23-1 overall, 17-1) won the Big Eight title, was second-ranked in Division 1 and advanced to a WIAA Division 1 sectional final. That game against Madison East wasn’t played when the WIAA canceled the rest of the girls and boys tournaments due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northern State is an NCAA Division II program.

Prather tweeted: “Although it was a very difficult decision to make and I’m very grateful for all of the schools that have shown interest in me, I am confident that I have made the right decision.