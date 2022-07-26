Madison La Follette stays in-house for football coach

Madison La Follette had a void to fill on the sideline when football coach Scott Swanson recently became the Lancers’ athletic director.

La Follette turned to an individual extremely familiar with the program to lead the Lancers this season.

Swanson said Tuesday that John Neumann has been named interim head football coach.

“John's familiarity with our players, coaches and our program make him a great choice for interim head coach,” Swanson told the State Journal. “He has a long history of getting the most out of his athletes while holding them to the high standards we expect in the classroom, in athletics and in the community.”

Neumann has been with the football program as a varsity assistant for the past 23 years and has been defensive coordinator for the past six years, Swanson said.

Neumann is a physical education teacher and La Follette’s boys track and field coach.

Football teams around the state are able to hand out equipment and have their first practices Aug. 2. First games can be played Aug. 18, although most games will be Aug. 19 that week.

“With the condensed timeline that we were faced with, we feel this move is what is best for La Follette football now and in the future,” Swanson said in a release announcing the hire. “This move will allow us to maintain continuity within our program for this upcoming season as well as allow us to do a full and thorough search for our next permanent head coach following this season.”

In addition, Javell Heggs was promoted to associate head coach.

Heggs will continue to work with the receivers, but also will assume more of a leadership role, Swanson said. Heggs has been with the Lancers’ football program for the past 15 years.

Heggs is La Follette’s girls track and field coach.

La Follette opens the season Aug. 19 with a non-conference game at Kenosha Indian Trail.

La Follette then plays host to Monona Grove on Aug. 25 at Lussier Stadium, prior to beginning its Big Eight Conference schedule Sept. 2 at Middleton.

La Follette was 3-7 last season, including finishing 3-4 in the Big Eight and falling to Sun Prairie in the first round of the WIAA playoffs.

The Big Eight this season for football will consist of La Follette, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton and Verona.

For other Big Eight sports (excluding football and girls hockey), the league will have 11 teams in 2022-23 — the four Madison public schools plus Beloit Memorial, Craig, Parker, Middleton, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West and Verona.

In football, Beloit Memorial will be in the Southern Lakes Conference and Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West, which is a new school, in the Badger Large Conference.

La Follette's Lewis makes commitment

La Follette senior-to-be Arhman Lewis, a 5-foot-11 guard, recently verbally committed to Augustana University for men’s basketball.

He was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight last season and helped lead the Lancers to the conference crown in boys basketball.

Lewis was an honorable-mention selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team, an honorable-mention choice on The Associated Press All-State team and an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area boys basketball team.

Augustana is an NCAA Division II program in Sioux Falls, S.D.