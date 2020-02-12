Madison La Follette senior offensive lineman Henry Thies receives national scholar-athlete award

Madison La Follette senior offensive lineman Henry Thies was named to the Great American Rivalry Series’ first scholar-athlete All-America football team Wednesday, according to a release from the organization’s headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky.
The scholar-athlete All-America team represents the top 25 scholar-athlete award winners from more than 500 games that were featured in the 2019 Great American Rivalry Series season, according to the release.
Almost 200 nominations were received last fall for this award, which recognizes the hard work of senior student-athletes and their commitment to excellence in academics and athletics, according to the release.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Thies was an honorable-mention selection as an offensive lineman on the Big Eight Conference all-conference team.
Scott Swanson is Madison La Follette’s football coach.
Those selected to the Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete All-America team are scheduled to receive an additional scholarship and a commemorative plaque to honor their achievement.
Since 2004, the Great American Rivalry Series has awarded more than 1,500 scholarships to student-athletes across the country and has contributed more than $14 million to high school athletics, according to the release.
According to the release, in 2004, BRAINBOX Intelligent Marketing created the Great American Rivalry Series to celebrate high school football and “Friday Night in America.” The Series shines the spotlight on top high school football rivalries across the nation.
Each year, select schools across the country are invited to participate in the Rivalry Series – schools that have always had “The Game,” a traditional rivalry going back many years.
2019 Inaugural Scholar Athlete All-America Team
Offense
Position Name School Coach
QB Isaac Ward, Clarke Central High School (GA), David Perno;
RB Chris Barfield, L.C. Bird High School (VA), Troy Taylor;
RB Hunter Postemski, Rutland High School (VT), Mike Norman;
OL Garrison Dabbs, Vestavia Hills High School (AL), Buddy Anderson;
OL Michael Kuklenski, Rockhurst High School (MO), Tony Severino;
OL Aidan Walsh, Grosse Pointe South High School (MI), Tim Brandon;
OL Oliver Blanchard , Gardiner Area High School (ME), Joe White;
OL Henry Thies, Madison La Follette High School (WI), Scott Swanson;
WR Jacob Olsen, Sheridan High School (AR), Lance Parker;
TE Joshua Rawlings, Woodland Hills Junior / Senior High School (PA), Tim Bostard;
WR Owen O'Reilly, F.J. Reitz High School (IN), Andy Hape;
Defense
Position Name School Coach
DL Brian Nelms, Tullahoma High School (TN), John Olive;
DL Adam Behling, Columbus North High School (IN), Tim Bless;
DL Peyton Kiser, Graham High School (WV), Tony Palmer;
DL Cam Mizer, Archbishop Hoban High School (OH), Tim Tyrrell;
DL Joshua Rodriguez, Harlingen High School South (TX), Brian Ricci;
DL Jylon Bennett, Valdosta High School (GA), Alan Rodemaker;
LB Sam Kline, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute (NY), Derek Landri;
LB Logan McRae, Beaverton High School (OR), Bob Boyer;
LB Sam Harmeyer, Elder High School (OH), Douglas Ramsey;
DB Christian Kellams, Fountain Valley High School (CA), Chris Anderson;
DB Chibueze Uzomah, Eleanor Roosevelt High School (MD), Thomas Green;
Special Teams
Position Name School Coach
LS Alex Richards, Batavia High School (IL), Dennis Piron;
K Ben Dority, Mauldin High School (SC), Harry Cabaniss;
P Mason LaMance, Pickens High School (SC), Chad Smith