Madison La Follette senior offensive lineman Henry Thies receives national scholar-athlete award

Madison La Follette senior offensive lineman Henry Thies was named to the Great American Rivalry Series’ first scholar-athlete All-America football team Wednesday, according to a release from the organization’s headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky.

The scholar-athlete All-America team represents the top 25 scholar-athlete award winners from more than 500 games that were featured in the 2019 Great American Rivalry Series season, according to the release.

Almost 200 nominations were received last fall for this award, which recognizes the hard work of senior student-athletes and their commitment to excellence in academics and athletics, according to the release.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Thies was an honorable-mention selection as an offensive lineman on the Big Eight Conference all-conference team.

Scott Swanson is Madison La Follette’s football coach.

Those selected to the Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete All-America team are scheduled to receive an additional scholarship and a commemorative plaque to honor their achievement.