Madison La Follette's Jaylend Brown, Milton's Jerry Jones make college decisions for football

Madison La Follette senior Jaylend Brown announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Ripon College for football.
Brown was a first-team all-conference selection as a running back in the Big Eight Conference.
He was a second-team choice as a running back on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.
Brown tweeted: “I am announcing that I will be continuing my education and my football career at Ripon College.”
Milton’s Jerry Jones makes college decision
Milton senior Jerry Jones announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Dubuque for football.
Jones played running back and fullback for Milton, which shared the Badger South Conference title with Stoughton. He was an honorable-mention choice on the Badger South all-conference football team.
Jones tweeted: “I am Happy to announce my commitment to the University of Dubuque. I will be majoring in political science toward my law degree as I continue to play football. Thank you to all my coaches, my friends, and my family for all the support throughout the years.”