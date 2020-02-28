Madison La Follette's Jaylend Brown, Milton's Jerry Jones make college decisions for football

Madison La Follette senior Jaylend Brown announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Ripon College for football.

Brown was a first-team all-conference selection as a running back in the Big Eight Conference.

He was a second-team choice as a running back on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brown tweeted: “I am announcing that I will be continuing my education and my football career at Ripon College.”

Milton’s Jerry Jones makes college decision

Milton senior Jerry Jones announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Dubuque for football.

Jones played running back and fullback for Milton, which shared the Badger South Conference title with Stoughton. He was an honorable-mention choice on the Badger South all-conference football team.

Jones tweeted: “I am Happy to announce my commitment to the University of Dubuque. I will be majoring in political science toward my law degree as I continue to play football. Thank you to all my coaches, my friends, and my family for all the support throughout the years.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Freebies! Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email! Win (free) tickets with our (free) newsletter, delivered to your inbox each Thursday morning! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.