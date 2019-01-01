Madison La Follette senior Jaden Nix announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville for football.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Nix was a second-team all-conference choice as a wide receiver in the Big Eight Conference.
Nix was selected as a Madison All-City selection on offense, as receiver.
He earned honorable-mention recognition as a receiver on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area Football team.
He tweeted: “Thought the new year would be a good time to announce that I have made the decision to continue my education and football career at UW-Platteville!”