Madison La Follette named Austin Wills as its football coach on Monday.

Wills will take over for John Neumann, who served as the Lancers’ interim head coach in 2022.

“Austin’s ability to create strong relationships with student-athletes, great football knowledge and a pride and passion for Lancer athletics make him a great choice to be our next head football coach,” Madison La Follette athletic director Scott Swanson said in a release. “We are looking forward to building our program and striving for success in the classroom, in the community and on the field.”

Wills, a 2008 La Follette graduate, received all-conference recognition for the Lancers’ conference championship football team in 2007.

Wills, a receiver and defensive back, was a second-team all-conference selection as a defensive back in the Big Eight that season. The Lancers finished 9-2 overall and La Follette and Sun Prairie topped the conference with 7-1 records.

Wills also competed in basketball, baseball and club lacrosse, according to information from Swanson.

Wills has been an assistant coach at Monona Grove for the past nine years. He is an elementary school physical education teacher in the Monona Grove school district.

Wills attended the University of Wisconsin and earned a degree in physical education and health, according to information from Wills.

He worked at Wautoma High School prior to working at Winnequah School in Monona and as a coach in the Monona Grove football program.

“As a former Lancer student-athlete, the La Follette football program has always held a special place in my heart,” Wills wrote to La Follette football families. “To this day, many of the relationships I formed with my teammates and coaches on the football field continue to make a positive impact on my life.

“Of equal importance, the dedication, perseverance and leadership I developed as a football student-athlete are some of the same qualities I look forward to instilling throughout the future of this program and its members. As Lancers, we will continually embrace opportunities to improve ourselves as students, competitors, and community members in each opportunity we're given. I cannot wait to start building relationships and making memories with your student-athletes.”

La Follette finished 1-8 overall, including 1-6 in the Big Eight, in 2022.

