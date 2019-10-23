Division 1
Madison La Follette Lancers
Coach: Scott Swanson, sixth year.
Record: 6-3 (6-3 Big Eight); No. 5 seeding.
Playoff history: The Lancers have made the playoffs for a ninth straight year, although they have won only three games in the last eight appearances and are 8-12 in the playoffs overall. Their best finish brought them to the third round in 2002.
Per-game averages: Points — 28.4 scored; 23.8 allowed. Rushing yards — 145 offense; 175 defense. Passing yards — 180 offense; 107 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Ben Probst, 1,623 yards, 21 TDs, 61.3 percent completions. Rushing — Jaylend Brown, 1,028 yards, 9 TDs. Receiving — Dakovin Prather, 36 catches, 613 yards, 9 TDs; Charlie Kunkel, 40 catches, 558 yards, 9 TDs. Defense — Alijah Scott, 78 tackles; Malik Robinson, 78 tackles; Erick Lumpkin, 72 tackles, 8 for loss.
About the Lancers: Swanson has built the Cardinals to the brink of contention in the Big Eight, highlighted this year by a 27-20 win over Sun Prairie. … Quarterback Ben Probst has had a productive season, and Jaylend Brown has cracked the 1,000-yard rushing mark. But La Follette must visit Middleton for the second consecutive week, and the previous trip resulted in a 49-21 loss.
Middleton Cardinals
Coach: Jason Pertzborn, second year (was co-head coach last year).
Record: 6-3 (6-3 Big Eight); No. 4 seeding.
Playoff history: The Cardinals are in the playoffs for the 24th consecutive year and 28th overall. Middleton won Division 2 state championships in 1983 and 1987 and made it to the semifinals in 1999 and 2008.
Per-game averages: Points — 36.7 scored; 20.8 allowed. Rushing yards — 238 offense; 138 defense. Passing yards — 108 offense, 81 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Drew Teff, 740 yards, 5 TDs. Rushing — Kallion Buckner, 1,448 yards, 24 TDs. Receiving — Henry Patterson, 13 catches, 258 yards, 1 TD; Kallion Buckner, 13 catches, 214 yards, 3 TDs. Defense — Nolan Dunn, 64 tackles, 7 for loss; Jake Pavelski, 11 tackles for loss; Cole Yanke, 10 tackles for loss.
About the Cardinals: As Kallion Buckner goes, so go the Cardinals — who are playing their best football right now as they take a five-game winning streak to the postseason, including convincing back-to-back wins over Sun Prairie and La Follette. Buckner ran for 260 yards and touchdowns of 80 and 91 yards against Sun Prairie, and for 181 yards and five TDs against La Follette.