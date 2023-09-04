As important as every game matters in sports, rivalries carry a little extra weight.

Some are born out of proximity. In the case of some soccer rivalries, religion is the fraction point. Other are created over pent-up animosity over time, regardless, when specific teams take the field the intensity reaches new heights.

In high school football that means the hits are harder; cheers are louder; tension is that much thinner; and bragging rights are top commodity.

There are plenty of heated matchups in the Madison area that fit that billing.

Here are seven rivalries to know:

DeForest vs. Waunakee

Dating back decades, the Norskies and Warriors have one of the fiercest rivalries between area teams. The schools separated by just 11 miles have combined for nine WIAA state championships, including seven by Waunakee, and played in 15 state title games. Each have hoisted gold in recent years; DeForest captured the 2019 Division 3 title while Waunakee was victorious in the 2021 Division 2 tussle.

Typically needing to go through one another to get to the top of the old Badger North Conference, later the Badger Large — they combined for at least a share of 17 league titles — the pair played some absolute classics over the last two decades. A dozen games have been decided by one score or less in that time, with the teams meeting in the playoffs eight times outside of the regular season, most recently in 2018 with Waunakee scoring a 23-20 Level 2 win in Division 2.

The teams began playing in nonconference play last season following the Norskies’ move to the Badger Small and Warriors shift to the Badger Large, but will once again be conference mates in the Badger Large beginning next year following the latest approved football-only conference realignment plan. Waunakee scored a51-14 win in Week 1 this year, the Warriors’ 19th regular season victory dating to 2002.

Madison East vs. Madison La Follette

The battle for the East side of Madison, the annual clash between the Purgolders and Lancers dates to the mid-1960s. East remains the oldest public school still in operation after being established in 1922, while La Follette was opened just over four decades later in 1963.

While the sides are most known for their memorable battles on the basketball court, the sides have turned in some key football showdowns. The Purgolders prevailed 13-7 in 2004, the same season they recorded their last WIAA Division 1 playoff victory, while they won by the odd score of 14-4 in 2011.

La Follette scored a high-scoring 36-29 win in 2008. After trading the following the meetings, the Lancers have not lost since 2012. La Follette scored a 37-22 win last season and will look to extend its record since 2002 to 16-5 when the Purgolders and Lancers square off Sept. 23.

Madison West vs. Madison Memorial

The annual showdown of Madison’s West Side has also had some memorial meetings over the years between the Regents and Spartans upon its inception in the late 1960s. West opened its doors in 1930 while Memorial is Madison’s newest high school despite being established in 1966.

The Spartans haven taken control of the series in recent years, winning five straight meetings over the Regents, to move to 13-8 in the series since 2002. That includes a pair of wins in 2019 behind a 42-6 win in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs. Memorial, which won the outright Big Eight Conference title that season, reached the state semifinals.

That’s not to say the Regents haven’t had their share of big moments. West escaped with a 28-27 win in 2012 and grinded out a 14-7 win in 2006. West last won in the series in 2017 behind a 21-7 victory and will look to avenge last year’s 49-0 loss when the Regents face the Spartans on Sept. 29.

Middleton vs. Verona

While separated by just 10 miles, it took until 2008 for the Wildcats and Cardinals to meet in the same conference. Since Verona joined the Big Eight, it’s become one of the league’s marquee matchups. It’s understandable why, too, with the sides combining for a dozen conference championships, including a split in each of the Wildcats’ first three seasons as a full member after moving from the Badger South.

Low-scoring or high-scoring, the series has featured both with plenty of tension along the way. Middleton scored a 7-3 grind-it-out win in 2015, only for Verona to return the favor with a 10-7 victory in 2016. The Wildcats exploded for a series-high 61 points in their 61-35 win in 2019, while the teams split a pair of games in the 2021 alternate spring season.

Verona scored a 13-7 win last year to cut the Cardinals’ series advantage to 9-7 and claim its first outright league title since 2011. Their meeting set for Sept. 8 could go a long way to determining this year’s league winner.

Oregon vs. Stoughton

One-sided rivalries are never enjoyable and in most people’s minds detracts from the rivalry moniker. The Panthers and Vikings have been anything but in the Highway 138 rivalry.

Like the nine-mile stretch between the two schools, not much has separated Stoughton and Oregon with the teams deadlocked 11-11 in the series dating to 2002. The Vikings have the slight edge, however, having won the lone playoff meeting between the teams i28-7 in Level 1 of the 2017 Division 2 playoffs.

The Panthers have had the Vikings number recently, winning back-to-back games in the series for the first time since consecutive wins in 2009 and 2010. After scoring a 13-0 win last year, Oregon grinded out a 20-13 win in the teams’ season opener this year. It was the latest in a long list of close games, with nine games since 2009 being decided by one score or less.

Sun Prairie East vs. Sun Prairie West

The newest rivalry on this list, the Cardinals and Wolves are set to face off for the second time this season after Sun Prairie West opened last fall.

The inaugural all-Sun Prairie clash wasn’t a close one with the East Cardinals cruising to a 54-7 victory. It didn’t fully tell the tale of the season for the teams, with the Wolves reaching the playoffs in their first season while the Cardinals reached Level 3 of the Division 2 playoffs before falling to ultimate state champion Kettle Moraine.

The teams are scheduled to face off once again this season in Week 5 and regardless if other sports are any indication — Sun Prairie West upset top-seeded Sun Prairie East this past spring in the WIAA Division 1 baseball playoffs — this one could turn into a very spirited contest for years to come.

Sun Prairie East vs. Middleton

Often the Big Eight Conference was determined when both sets of the league’s Cardinals took the field. From 2002-21, Sun Prairie, now Sun Prairie East, and Middleton combined for 15 Big Eight titles, including a pair of shared league crowns.

One of the premier matchups between two of Madison’s biggest suburbs, not much separated the two with Sun Prairie East winning 11 of the 21 matchups, including a pair of games during the 2021 alternate spring season. Along with standing in the way of one another for the Big Eight title, the teams met in the postseason four times since 2002.

While Middleton won the first meeting in 2014 33-10 in Level 1 of the Division 1 playoffs to avenge a 20-17 regular-season loss, Sun Prairie East won each of the past three. Sun Prairie East won the’ last conference showdown for now in 2021 ahead of its move to the Badger Large following the opening of Sun Prairie West last year. Sun Prairie East scored a 26-21 win and later won 31-24 in Level 3 of the playoffs en route to its last Division 1 state title game appearance as one school.

Eleven of the 25 meetings in that two-decade span were decided by one score or less.

Scores and statistics were compiled from archives from the WIAA and WisSports.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

