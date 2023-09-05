A clash between Big Eight Conference football favorites, a matchup between Badger Conference foes and another Big Eight game that features two Madison rivals highlight this week’s choices for the Week 4 high school football game of the week.

Here are the three Madison-area games to vote for this week to see which game will be covered:

Middleton's Troy Teff Middleton’s Troy Teff catches a touchdown pass against the Madison La Follette defense during the first half of the Cardinals' 48-0 win over t…

Verona at Middleton, 7 p.m. Friday

This will be one of the marquee games during the Big Eight Conference season, with the outcome between the state-ranked teams likely crucial to the league title.

Verona (2-1, 1-0 in Big Eight), which won the Big Eight title last season, comes off a 43-0 victory over Madison East last week.

Wildcats quarterback Elijah Lagomasino was 12 for 21 for 162 yards and four touchdowns, Mike Valitchka had seven receptions for 92 yards and three touchdowns and Chase Bredeson ran for a touchdown against the Purgolders.

Middleton (3-0, 1-0), directed by co-interim coaches Tim Simon and Joe Poehls, blanked Madison La Follette 48-0 after opening a 42-0 lead by halftime.

The Cardinals were balanced with 229 yards passing and 203 yards rushing. Quarterback Gabe Passini accounted for five touchdowns. He was 7 for 11 for 221 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

Troy Teff caught four passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns. Sam Pilof, who verbally committed to Rutgers, led the Cardinals with six tackles.

Verona defeated Middleton 13-7 last season.

Waunakee's Ben Lindley Waunakee's Ben Lindley speeds away from Sun Prairie East defenders during a run in Friday night's Badger Large Conference opener at Warrior St…

Monona Grove at Waunakee, 7 p.m. Friday

This is a crossover game in the Badger Conference. Monona Grove (2-1) opened the Badger Small Conference season last week with a 49-14 victory over Stoughton, while state-ranked Waunakee (3-0) shut out Sun Prairie East 31-0 in a Badger Large showdown.

Monona Grove has bounced back in a big way after a season-opening loss to Sun Prairie East. The Silver Eagles defeated Madison La Follette 42-7, then topped Stoughton.

Monona Grove’s Cal Moreau threw for 241 yards and four touchdowns, Joseph Otto Morton had two touchdown catches and Gavin Hablewitz rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns against Stoughton.

Waunakee’s Ben Lindley ran for 141 yards on 18 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns and quarterback Vance Johnson tossed a touchdown to UCLA recruit Robert Booker II against the Cardinals. Waunakee gained 261 yards on the ground.

Madison East's Jeremy Thornton, Jay'Vion Hassell Madison East coach Jeremy Thornton, left, talks with quarterback Jay'Vion Hassell during a timeout.

Madison Memorial vs. Madison East, 7 p.m. Friday

The Big Eight rivals meet at Lussier Stadium.

Madison Memorial (2-1, 1-0 Big Eight) was stout against the run on defense and began the Big Eight season last week with a 21-9 victory over host Janesville Parker.

The victory followed a split of two nonconference games for coach Mike Harris’ team — the Spartans defeated Kenosha Tremper and lost to Waukesha West. Kamarion Parker rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans against Parker.

Madison East (0-3, 0-1) will seek its first victory. The Purgolders dropped a 43-0 decision to Verona. East’s Demond Langeon threw for 126 yards and Kurt Polo caught three passes for 86 yards.

Vote for this week's Madison-area high school football game of the week Vote for the Week 4 high school football game we should cover You voted: Verona at Middleton Monona Grove at Waunakee Madison Memorial at Madison East Vote View Results Back

Photos: Middleton defeats La Follette in high school football Game of the Week