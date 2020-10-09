Madison Edgewood's offense lights up in 55-14 rout of Portage

PORTAGE — Jackson Trudgeon is asked to carry a heavy load for the Madison Edgewood football team.
The 6-foot-1, 178-pound junior gladly accepts any role, whether that’s receiver, quarterback, defensive back or return specialist.
But Trudgeon also doesn’t mind when another talented athlete such as Mason Folkers contributes as the 6-1, 184-pound sophomore did Friday night during Edgewood’s 55-14 non-conference victory over host Portage.
Folkers, after entering at quarterback in the second quarter, wound up rushing for four touchdowns and passing for three more as the Crusaders (2-1) opened leads of 22-8 at halftime and 43-8 after three quarters.
“It’s fun to move around,” Trudgeon said. “I know the offense really well. I can move to a lot of places and I’m really happy when guys like Mason can step in and keep the offense moving. It’s a great team win.”
Folkers led Edgewood with 97 yards rushing on 15 attempts and was 7-for-10 passing for 101 yards.
Trudgeon, who started at quarterback before shifting to his normal spot at receiver, caught four passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards on seven carries.
“They told us we were going to both take reps and we were going to split time to start,” Folkers said. “But I guess the momentum was going with me at quarterback and Jackson at receiver, so they just went with it.”
Said Trudgeon: “We decided we were going with the hot hand.”
The Crusaders’ running game, nonexistent in the first two games, erupted for 243 yards, including 72 from sophomore back Abe Thompson.
“I think the linemen did a great job making holes for me, the running backs and Jackson,” Folkers said. “That set up great opportunities for us to improve the run game.”
Trudgeon also recovered a fumble, as the Crusaders forced five turnovers by the Warriors (1-2). Senior Ben Newton had two of the Crusaders’ four interceptions.
Edgewood bounced back after being blanked 33-0 last week at Baraboo.
“We challenged our kids to bounce back,” Edgewood coach Jesse Norris said. “Are we going to be a team that folds after a beatdown or are we going to be a team that responds? … I think we responded pretty well.”
The Crusaders lost starting quarterback Joe Hartlieb to a collarbone injury against Baraboo and injuries to backups Folkers and Ben Hanson led to Trudgeon shifting to quarterback in that game.
Hartlieb had been a key figure in the Crusaders’ offense this season — completing 17 of 30 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown and catching one touchdown pass.
Folkers’ status was in doubt entering Friday’s game due to the wrist injury he suffered last week, Norris said.
“The O-line did a great job and Mason stepped up and made some real nice plays, which is what we were looking for,” Norris said. “We need a guy who will lead our team and we challenged him this week as to whether he could do that. I think he took that to heart.”
The Crusaders scored the game’s first 16 points, scoring on sophomore Sam Klestinski’s 32-yard field goal with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter, followed by Folkers’ 9-yard touchdown run and Folkers’ 4-yard touchdown pass to Trudgeon in the second quarter.
“I’m just happy because a few years ago we were in a bad spot as a program,” Trudgeon said. “I think it shows how much we’ve grown. … We have really good team chemistry and we are clicking now.”
Portage’s Junior Bazaldua had a team-high 81 yards rushing, including a 67-yard touchdown run with 2:13 left in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Gavin Thompson, who came in after starting quarterback Isaac Paul sustained a right knee injury, fired a 2-point conversion pass to junior receiver Jaden Kikkert and Portage pulled within 16-8.
But Edgewood then scored 39 unanswered points, beginning with Folkers’ 3-yard touchdown pass to Trudgeon with only 20 seconds left before halftime.
“We didn’t play very well tonight,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “So, we have to get back to it this weekend. We have a lot of areas to improve, obviously.”
