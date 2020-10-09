Madison Edgewood's offense lights up in 55-14 rout of Portage

PORTAGE — Jackson Trudgeon is asked to carry a heavy load for the Madison Edgewood football team.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound junior gladly accepts any role, whether that’s receiver, quarterback, defensive back or return specialist.

But Trudgeon also doesn’t mind when another talented athlete such as Mason Folkers contributes as the 6-1, 184-pound sophomore did Friday night during Edgewood’s 55-14 non-conference victory over host Portage.

Folkers, after entering at quarterback in the second quarter, wound up rushing for four touchdowns and passing for three more as the Crusaders (2-1) opened leads of 22-8 at halftime and 43-8 after three quarters.

“It’s fun to move around,” Trudgeon said. “I know the offense really well. I can move to a lot of places and I’m really happy when guys like Mason can step in and keep the offense moving. It’s a great team win.”

Folkers led Edgewood with 97 yards rushing on 15 attempts and was 7-for-10 passing for 101 yards.

Trudgeon, who started at quarterback before shifting to his normal spot at receiver, caught four passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards on seven carries.