Madison Edgewood's football season is over. Why a judge said he can't change that

Attorneys for Edgewood argued that the WIAA rules are confusing as written, and they backed an assumption that not only did Fane get a transfer waiver, he had received a fifth-year waiver as well based on the way the residence transfer waiver rule is written.

"It's regrettable that any of us are here today," Frost said as he closed his remarks during the hearing, held by video conference. "Unfortunately it's a bed that Edgewood made. That it got pointed out during the tournament is extremely unfortunate, but we deal with the facts we have here. The law is what it is, and the facts are what they are."

No one has said why the issue came up now, or who brought it to the WIAA's attention.

Edgewood President Mike Elliot said the school is "very disappointed" in the outcome.

"Neither Cam nor the Edgewood football team did anything wrong and do not deserve this type of treatment," he said in a statement. "The team worked extremely hard and earned the right to play in Saturday night's game and beyond. A technical error — raised nine months after the fact and that the team had no part in — should and could have been resolved earlier, and in a different manner. Our team did not deserve this penalty. Our school community did not deserve the scrutiny this accusation has caused."