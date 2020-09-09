Madison Edgewood savors fall football opportunity

The first day for football equipment handout for football was Monday, followed by the start of practices. Edgewood had its first practice Tuesday.

“I’m super-excited,” Crusaders junior receiver and safety Jackson Trudgeon said. “I’m just happy we get an opportunity to prove ourselves. I think we are really fortunate, so we have to try to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Due to strict Public Health Madison and Dane County guidelines, Edgewood has scheduled all road games, beginning with a Sept. 25 game at Watertown.

“It’s just about letting our kids play the game,” Norris said. “It doesn’t matter where. We’ll play in a cornfield if we have to. Being able to play football is important. … The benefit is the mental health of our kids. With being virtual (for academics), this gives them an outlet.”

Norris said coaches talk to players about handling adversity and that they are learning life lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the season will give them an opportunity to play and he believes the team can do it safely.

Edgewood, a member of the Badger Conference, was supposed to play football in the Rock Valley Conference this fall in the WIAA’s realigned football conference setup. Now, the Crusaders will play non-conference games.