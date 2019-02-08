Madison Edgewood senior Thomas Hartlieb announced this week that he has committed to the University of Iowa for football.
Hartlieb accepted a preferred walk-on offer, Madison Edgewood football coach Jesse Norris said.
Hartlieb played quarterback and defensive back for the Crusaders.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Hartlieb is expected to be a defensive back at Iowa, according to HawkeyeReport.com.
He earned honorable-mention recognition on offense on the all-conference team for the Badger South Conference.
His father, Jim, played quarterback for the Hawkeyes. His uncles Chuck and John also played for Iowa.
Thomas Hartlieb tweeted: “Thank you @Crusaders_FB for everything. Excited about the future!”