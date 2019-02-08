Try 1 month for 99¢
Thomas Hartlieb photo

Madison Edgewood senior Thomas Hartlieb, center, has committed to Iowa for football. His father, Jim, and mother, Amy, also are pictured. 

Madison Edgewood senior Thomas Hartlieb announced this week that he has committed to the University of Iowa for football.

Hartlieb accepted a preferred walk-on offer, Madison Edgewood football coach Jesse Norris said.

Hartlieb played quarterback and defensive back for the Crusaders.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Hartlieb is expected to be a defensive back at Iowa, according to HawkeyeReport.com.

He earned honorable-mention recognition on offense on the all-conference team for the Badger South Conference.

His father, Jim, played quarterback for the Hawkeyes. His uncles Chuck and John also played for Iowa.

Thomas Hartlieb tweeted: “Thank you @Crusaders_FB for everything. Excited about the future!”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments