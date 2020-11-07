Madison Edgewood holds off Sauk Prairie for third consecutive victory

“I’m just proud of the kids and I’m really proud of their resiliency and the way they have battled through this entire season,” said Edgewood coach Jesse Norris, whose team played all road games. “They have made a ton of sacrifices, families included. Their willingness to continue through those sacrifices and to be able to get through seven games and not having problems — knock on wood, we’ve got some more games to play — that is a blessing.”

The WIAA plans to have a two-week postseason, beginning next week. Pairings, using computer seeding, were expected to be announced Saturday. The playoffs will result in regional champions and no state champions this year.

It wasn’t by design, but Edgewood (5-2) threw 21 times in the first half, with Folkers completing 12 passes for 159 yards before halftime. Senior Ben Newton (six catches for 68) and Trudgeon (four for 43) were Folkers’ favorite targets.

“We didn’t have that in mind, but, obviously, we are going to try to do what we can to be successful,” Norris said.

The Eagles (0-7) scored on their opening possession — a 65-yard drive capped by senior running back Tyler Uselman’s 3-yard touchdown run with 6:05 left in the first quarter. Sauk Prairie had 10 runs among its 12 plays on the drive.