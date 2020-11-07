Madison Edgewood holds off Sauk Prairie for third consecutive victory

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Madison Edgewood football team turned to the passing game in building a first-half lead Friday night.
Edgewood then relied on big plays on defense late in the fourth quarter while thwarting a Sauk Prairie team hungry for its first victory and securing a 16-12 non-conference victory.
Crusaders sophomore quarterback Mason Folkers scored on a 1-yard run and connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Jackson Trudgeon in the second quarter, as visiting Edgewood rallied from an early 6-0 deficit and took a 14-6 lead into halftime.
With Edgewood leading 14-12 and a fourth-and-2 situation unfolding, the Crusaders’ defense stopped Eagles junior quarterback Damien Wright-Rodriguez a yard short on a sneak at the Edgewood 13-yard line with 11 minutes, 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Junior linebacker Andrew Budzinski and senior defensive end Jack Tomlinson then sealed the Crusaders’ third consecutive victory with a safety, tackling Wright-Rodriguez with 1:27 left to play.
“Budzinski got through and had him wrapped up and it was just there for me to clean up,” Tomlinson said. “And that’s what I did. … I feel like our defense has been rolling, especially the past three games.”
The game completed both teams’ regular season, which started later this fall and was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m just proud of the kids and I’m really proud of their resiliency and the way they have battled through this entire season,” said Edgewood coach Jesse Norris, whose team played all road games. “They have made a ton of sacrifices, families included. Their willingness to continue through those sacrifices and to be able to get through seven games and not having problems — knock on wood, we’ve got some more games to play — that is a blessing.”
The WIAA plans to have a two-week postseason, beginning next week. Pairings, using computer seeding, were expected to be announced Saturday. The playoffs will result in regional champions and no state champions this year.
It wasn’t by design, but Edgewood (5-2) threw 21 times in the first half, with Folkers completing 12 passes for 159 yards before halftime. Senior Ben Newton (six catches for 68) and Trudgeon (four for 43) were Folkers’ favorite targets.
“We didn’t have that in mind, but, obviously, we are going to try to do what we can to be successful,” Norris said.
The Eagles (0-7) scored on their opening possession — a 65-yard drive capped by senior running back Tyler Uselman’s 3-yard touchdown run with 6:05 left in the first quarter. Sauk Prairie had 10 runs among its 12 plays on the drive.
“That was a battle,” Sauk Prairie coach Clay Iverson said. “I always anticipate our kids are going to play hard. That is an awfully talented football team over there. Their record shows it. But I was incredibly proud of our guys and how hard they played.”
Edgewood sophomore Sam Klestinski’s interception and return to the Eagles’ 49 set up the Crusaders’ first score. Folkers completed a 31-yard pass to Newton to the Eagles’ 1-yard line. That led to Folkers’ 1-yard touchdown run on third-and-1, giving Edgewood a 7-6 lead with 8:04 left in the second quarter.
Edgewood drove 69 yards on its next possession to take a 14-6 lead. A key play was Folkers’ 9-yard completion to Trudgeon and a subsequent 15-yard penalty for a personal foul on Sauk Prairie that put the ball on the Eagles’ 17. Folkers threw a 10-yard scoring strike to Trudgeon on a slant pass on third-and-10, with 2:18 left before halftime.
“Sauk has always been a team we have struggled to play, regardless of record,” Norris said. “Our goal is to be 1-0, just like theirs is. I know for a fact coach Iverson is a (heck) of a ball coach. They had those guys ready to go. They came out and punched us in the mouth. The big thing is we needed to respond.”
The Eagles rallied within 14-12 on Uselman’s 7-yard touchdown run with 5:56 left in the third quarter. But the Crusaders’ defense stopped Wright-Rodriguez’s run attempt on the 2-point conversion try.
Sauk Prairie had taken over on senior Ethan Gibbs’ interception.
Wright-Rodriguez’s 32-yard pass completion to junior tight end Bradley Breunig moved the Eagles to the Crusaders’ 14.
Norris said the Crusaders’ defense was challenged with containing the elusive Wright-Rodriguez.
“I don’t know if we’ve seen a guy who can run like that,” Norris said.
