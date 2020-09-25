Madison Edgewood defeats Watertown in prep football season opener

The Goslings’ offense, held to 47 yards in the first half, got untracked in the second half behind the passing of junior quarterback Nathan Kehl and the running of junior quarterback Caleb Huff.

Huff cut the deficit to 9-7 with a 1-yard scoring run with 11:55 to play and gave the Gosling the lead at 14-9 with another 1-yard touchdown run with 6:05 remaining.

“It was exciting that it came down to the last possession,” Watertown coach Benji Kamrath said. “For us, I think you definitely saw our inexperience show, especially in the first half, and throughout the game we had a lot of mistakes. … We hurt ourselves offensively, which is kind of expected when you have one returning starter on offense, which is our tailback, and we also had a bunch of injuries along the offensive line.

“Give Edgewood a lot of credit. I thought they did a good job with their game plan. It’s a different defense than we saw last year. I thought their zone coverage really took away our deep passing game, and I thought they were pretty good against the run against us. It came down to they made some big plays, too.”

For home games at Watertown, each varsity player on each team was scheduled to be given two passes. Watertown’s policy is that no general admission tickets will be sold at home games.

