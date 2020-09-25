Madison Edgewood defeats Watertown in prep football season opener

WATERTOWN — High school football finally began for area teams Friday night.
And at crunch time Madison Edgewood turned to junior quarterback Joe Hartlieb and his receiving corps while pulling out a come-from-behind 17-14 non-conference victory over host Watertown.
With his team trailing 14-9, the 6-foot, 165-pound Hartlieb threw deep and connected with senior receiver Ben Newton on a 41-yard touchdown pass with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Hartlieb then fired a 2-point conversion strike to sophomore Matt Garcia.
“It was a straight go-route,” Hartlieb said. “(Newton) got behind the defender and I threw it over the top and he made the catch. He broke a tackle and ran for the touchdown. … This (road victory) is huge for the program.”
The 6-2 Garcia made a leaping grab for a 29-yard completion to the Watertown 47-yard line, a critical play in Edgewood’s four-play, 80-yard drive – all completions by Hartlieb.
The Goslings, who had rallied from a 9-0 deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, reached the Crusaders’ 35 on their final drive. But Edgewood’s defense stopped Watertown on downs.
“I’m so proud of the guys,” Crusaders coach Jesse Norris said. “I am really proud of their resiliency and determination. Obviously, handling adversity is a big deal for us. That’s what we preach. … I’m really excited the guys came out to play.”
The game marked the opening of the delayed and shortened prep football season for both teams.
Watertown and Madison Edgewood are among 13 area schools playing football during the fall season. The other area schools elected to play football in the alternative fall season in the spring due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Edgewood, located in Dane County, is playing all road games this season due to health guidelines in Dane County. The game was played in front of a crowd that had a limit on the number of spectators and was socially distanced. Spectators were required to wear masks.
Crusaders sophomore Sam Klestinski opened the scoring with a 43-yard field goal with 5:48 left in the first quarter.
A blocked punt by Edgewood senior Brett Krenke gave the Crusaders possession at the Goslings’ 20-yard line with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.
“Any time you can steal a possession and steal momentum, that’s an absolute game-changer,” Norris said.
That led to Edgewood scoring on a trick play when Hartlieb, the quarterback, caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Newton on an option pass with 10:28 left in the second quarter.
“We had a jet sweep and a throw-back option,” Hartlieb said. “They were playing the front side and it worked perfectly.”
The Goslings’ offense, held to 47 yards in the first half, got untracked in the second half behind the passing of junior quarterback Nathan Kehl and the running of junior quarterback Caleb Huff.
Huff cut the deficit to 9-7 with a 1-yard scoring run with 11:55 to play and gave the Gosling the lead at 14-9 with another 1-yard touchdown run with 6:05 remaining.
“It was exciting that it came down to the last possession,” Watertown coach Benji Kamrath said. “For us, I think you definitely saw our inexperience show, especially in the first half, and throughout the game we had a lot of mistakes. … We hurt ourselves offensively, which is kind of expected when you have one returning starter on offense, which is our tailback, and we also had a bunch of injuries along the offensive line.
“Give Edgewood a lot of credit. I thought they did a good job with their game plan. It’s a different defense than we saw last year. I thought their zone coverage really took away our deep passing game, and I thought they were pretty good against the run against us. It came down to they made some big plays, too.”
For home games at Watertown, each varsity player on each team was scheduled to be given two passes. Watertown’s policy is that no general admission tickets will be sold at home games.
