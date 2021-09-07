Madison Edgewood breaks into top 10 among medium-sized schools in AP high school football poll

Undefeated Sun Prairie, Waunakee and DeForest maintained their spots among large-sized schools in The Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.
Undefeated Madison Edgewood, meanwhile, broke into the top 10 in the Medium Division.
Sun Prairie was third-ranked in the Large Division. Waunakee was fifth and DeForest sixth. Baraboo also received votes.
Franklin stayed No. 1, just ahead of Muskego.
In the Medium Division, Lodi was sixth and Edgewood 10th. Monroe and Belleville also received votes.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial was No. 1 in the Medium Division.
In the Small Division, Marshall remained ninth.
Eau Claire Regis was top-ranked.
In the region, Cuba City also received votes in the Small Division.
FOOTBALL
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Franklin (7) 3-0 95 1
2. Muskego (3) 3-0 91 2
3. Sun Prairie - 3-0 80 3
4. Kimberly - 3-0 71 4
5. Waunakee - 3-0 54 5
6. DeForest - 3-0 39 6
7. Mukwonago - 3-0 35 7
8. Mequon Homestead - 3-0 24 T8
9. Appleton North - 2-1 18 10
10. Wauwatosa West - 3-0 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 10. Menomonie 7. Bay Port 6. Union Grove 5. Wausau West 2. Baraboo 2.
Medium Division (301-899)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8) 3-0 97 1
2. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran - 3-0 86 2
3. Ellsworth (2) 3-0 73 3
4. Amherst - 3-0 69 4
5. Stratford - 3-0 53 6
6. Lodi - 3-0 51 5
7. Maple Northwestern - 3-0 35 7
8. Luxemburg-Casco - 3-0 29 T9
9. Freedom - 3-0 27 T9
10. Madison Edgewood - 3-0 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Stanley-Boyd 3. Belleville 2. Plymouth 2. Berlin 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Eau Claire Regis (9) 3-0 98 1
2. Colby (1) 3-0 80 3
3. Cumberland - 3-0 75 2
4. Edgar - 2-1 65 4
5. Bangor - 2-0 58 5
6. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 3-0 43 6
7. Abbotsford - 3-0 35 7
8. Reedsville - 3-0 30 8
9. Marshall - 3-0 27 9
10. Durand - 3-0 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Nekoosa 8. Hurley 6. Highland 5. Cuba City 4. Stevens Point Pacelli 3. Boyceville 2. Racine Lutheran 1. Hilbert 1.
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).