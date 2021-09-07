 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison Edgewood breaks into top 10 among medium-sized schools in AP high school football poll
0 Comments
alert

Madison Edgewood breaks into top 10 among medium-sized schools in AP high school football poll

  • 0
Madison-Memorial-at-Verona-Wisconsin-high-school-football-08-I4I_0534-09032021210856

Madison Memorial's Cole Hendrickson takes a completed pass for a first down with 1:20 left in the second quarter, as Madison Memorial takes on Verona in WIAA Wisconsin boys high school football on Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 at Verona High School

 Greg Dixon

Undefeated Sun Prairie, Waunakee and DeForest maintained their spots among large-sized schools in The Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.

Undefeated Madison Edgewood, meanwhile, broke into the top 10 in the Medium Division.

Sun Prairie was third-ranked in the Large Division. Waunakee was fifth and DeForest sixth. Baraboo also received votes.

Franklin stayed No. 1, just ahead of Muskego.

In the Medium Division, Lodi was sixth and Edgewood 10th. Monroe and Belleville also received votes.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial was No. 1 in the Medium Division.

In the Small Division, Marshall remained ninth.

Eau Claire Regis was top-ranked.

In the region, Cuba City also received votes in the Small Division.

FOOTBALL

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Franklin (7) 3-0 95 1

2. Muskego (3) 3-0 91 2

3. Sun Prairie - 3-0 80 3

4. Kimberly - 3-0 71 4

5. Waunakee - 3-0 54 5

6. DeForest - 3-0 39 6

7. Mukwonago - 3-0 35 7

8. Mequon Homestead - 3-0 24 T8

9. Appleton North - 2-1 18 10

10. Wauwatosa West - 3-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 10. Menomonie 7. Bay Port 6. Union Grove 5. Wausau West 2. Baraboo 2.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8) 3-0 97 1

2. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran - 3-0 86 2

3. Ellsworth (2) 3-0 73 3

4. Amherst - 3-0 69 4

5. Stratford - 3-0 53 6

6. Lodi - 3-0 51 5

7. Maple Northwestern - 3-0 35 7

8. Luxemburg-Casco - 3-0 29 T9

9. Freedom - 3-0 27 T9

10. Madison Edgewood - 3-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Stanley-Boyd 3. Belleville 2. Plymouth 2. Berlin 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Eau Claire Regis (9) 3-0 98 1

2. Colby (1) 3-0 80 3

3. Cumberland - 3-0 75 2

4. Edgar - 2-1 65 4

5. Bangor - 2-0 58 5

6. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 3-0 43 6

7. Abbotsford - 3-0 35 7

8. Reedsville - 3-0 30 8

9. Marshall - 3-0 27 9

10. Durand - 3-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Nekoosa 8. Hurley 6. Highland 5. Cuba City 4. Stevens Point Pacelli 3. Boyceville 2. Racine Lutheran 1. Hilbert 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics