Madison East's Jeremy Thornton, Deerfield's Derek Sweger earn selection to WFCA all-star games coaching staffs

The coaches for the 2021 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Games were announced, according to a release from the WFCA.
The games are scheduled July 17 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s Titan Stadium.
The eight-player game is 10 a.m. July 17, the small school game is at 1:30 p.m. and the large school game at 5 p.m.
Madison East head coach Jeremy Thornton and DeForest assistant Matt Kimmes will be assistants for the South Large team, according to the release.
Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger was named an assistant for the South Small team.
Wisconsin Heights’ Jay Kuenster was named an assistant for the South eight-player team.
The coaching staffs:
North Large: Aaron Kraemer, Rhinelander (Head Coach); Dan Barutha, Lakeland; Juston Wara, Oshkosh North; Jim O'Brien, Sheboygan North; Luke Roberts, Rhinelander; Nathan Wara, Fond du Lac; Jeff Rondorf, West Bend East; Mike Roberts, Rhinelander.
South Large: Jim Kenesie, Kenosha Indian Trail (Head Coach); James Crowley, New Berlin Eisenhower; Matt Kimmes, DeForest; Sean Crowley, New Berlin Eisenhower; Rob Van Dyke, Kenosha Indian Trail; Brad Arnett, Hartland Arrowhead; Jim Norris, Grafton; Jeremy Thornton, Madison East.
North Small: Chad Hanson, Altoona (Head Coach); Mark Lusic, Amherst; Trenton Nyhus, Turtle Lake; Kevin Wopat, Oshkosh Lourdes; Sam Hernandez, Tomahawk; Dave Wellhoefer, Omro; Dave Lew, Elk Mound; Kellen Kafka, Stratford.
South Small: Mike Fink, Delafield St. John's NW Academies (Head Coach); Jeremy Gemig, Saint Francis; Tom Handziak, Saint Thomas More; Tim Zbytniewski, Jackson Living Word Lutheran; Jon Kahle, Brookfield Academy; Derek Sweger, Deerfield; Dan Goodman, St. John's NW Academies; John Kleinhans, Whitehall.
North eight-player: Matt Schoeneman, Mercer/Butternut (Head Coach); Ryan Karsten, Siren; Dan Gilbertson, Clayton; Grant Russ, Wausaukee; Scott Wirth, Phillips.
South eight-player: Brandon Wiese, Belmont (Head Coach); Matt McKinley, Belmont; Corey Rickert, Oakfield; Paul Michlig, Wausau Newman Catholic High School; Jay Kuenster, Wisconsin Heights.