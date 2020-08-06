You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison East's Devion Clay changes plans, announces commitment to Upper Iowa for football
0 comments

Madison East's Devion Clay changes plans, announces commitment to Upper Iowa for football

{{featured_button_text}}
Prep football photo: Madison East's Devion Clay

Madison East's Devion Clay makes a cut during a 2019 Big Eight Conference football game against Beloit Memorial.

 CONTRIBUTED - Devion Clay's Twitter feed

Madison East’s Devion Clay announced on Twitter on Thursday that he has committed to Upper Iowa University and plans to play football.

Upper Iowa, in Fayette, Iowa, is an NCAA Division II program.

Clay, a 5-foot-9, 172-pound running back and defensive back, led the Purgolders with 746 yards rushing on 148 carries with six touchdowns as a senior in 2019, according to WisSports.net statistics. He also caught one pass for 26 yards and a score.

In June, Clay had announced on Twitter that he planned to attend Monterey (California) Peninsula College to play football.

Clay tweeted: “I want to start off by thanking God for blessing me with this great opportunity. I also would like to thank coach (Chad) Henning for believing in me and giving me the opportunity itself. With that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Upper Iowa.”

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics