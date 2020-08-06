Madison East's Devion Clay changes plans, announces commitment to Upper Iowa for football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison East’s Devion Clay announced on Twitter on Thursday that he has committed to Upper Iowa University and plans to play football.

Upper Iowa, in Fayette, Iowa, is an NCAA Division II program.

Clay, a 5-foot-9, 172-pound running back and defensive back, led the Purgolders with 746 yards rushing on 148 carries with six touchdowns as a senior in 2019, according to WisSports.net statistics. He also caught one pass for 26 yards and a score.

In June, Clay had announced on Twitter that he planned to attend Monterey (California) Peninsula College to play football.

Clay tweeted: “I want to start off by thanking God for blessing me with this great opportunity. I also would like to thank coach (Chad) Henning for believing in me and giving me the opportunity itself. With that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Upper Iowa.”

